To Save Jobs And Hope, Kashmir Tourism Needs Support Now

KO photo by Faisal Khan

By Zainul Abi Din Raina

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam has dealt a devastating blow to Kashmir's tourism industry. As cancellations mount, the crucial summer season hangs in the balance.

Thousands of Kashmiris who rely on tourism for their livelihoods now face job losses, loan defaults, and deepening financial distress. The Jammu and Kashmir government must act swiftly and decisively to provide relief and prevent a wider crisis.

Tourism has long been a cornerstone of the Valley's economic life. In the wake of the Covid pandemic, a surge in visitors revived hopes and opened new opportunities. Young, educated Kashmiris led the way. They invested in hotels, guesthouses, travel agencies, taxis, and adventure services like snowbiking.

Many staked their futures on the industry, taking out loans or using family savings to build businesses. Tourism became more than an income stream; it offered dignity, innovation, and a chance at self-reliance.

But this fragile progress is now in jeopardy. Hotels stand empty, drivers sit idle, and small businesses teeter on the edge. For those with bank loans, the sudden revenue collapse could trigger defaults and shutdowns. The ripple effects would be severe: families plunged into hardship, youth driven to despair, and years of hard-won economic gains wiped out.

Worse still, the unraveling of tourism threatens the region's broader stability. It has long served as both an economic bridge and a symbol of normalcy and peace.

There is a narrow window for intervention. The government must urgently announce a relief package tailored to the needs of tourism stakeholders, especially those with outstanding loans. Measures like loan restructuring, interest waivers, or temporary repayment moratoriums can offer immediate breathing room. A balanced tourist refund policy could also help restore confidence without sinking local operators.

These steps are not just economic triage - they are investments in the Valley's future. Kashmir's tourism sector is more than a revenue generator; it is a lifeline for a generation that has chosen optimism over despair. Those who poured their savings, skills, and dreams into this industry deserve support in their hour of need.

The stakes could not be higher. Without decisive action, the collapse of tourism may trigger a chain reaction of economic, social, and psychological setbacks that will take years to reverse. But with targeted relief and a show of political will, the government can keep hope alive and preserve one of Kashmir's most vital industries.

The author hails from Gund Sonamarg.