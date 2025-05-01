We Will Hunt Down Every Terrorist Involved In Pahalgam Attack: Amit Shah

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday vowed to hunt down each and every terrorist involved in the Pahalgam attack and said all of them will be made answerable for the heinous act.
Shah asserted that the Narendra Modi government will not spare any terrorist.
“Whoever has carried out the dastardly attack in Pahalgam, we will not spare anyone. We will hunt down each and every perpetrator,” he said at an event here to unveil a statue of Upendra Nath Brahma, the patriarch of Assam's Bodo community, and name a road after him.
The home minister said the Modi government has been pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against terrorists.
“If someone thinks they will escape by carrying out such a cowardly attack, they are wrong. This is Narendra Modi's government. We will not spare anyone,” he said.
Shah said the government's fight against terrorism will continue till the menace is completely wiped out.
“Do not think that you have won by killing 26 people. Everyone of you will be made answerable,” he said.
The event was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council Promod Boro, among others.
Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22.
