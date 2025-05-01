Jacobson Holman Joins Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig To Strengthen National Presence

To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, please visit

Harvey Jacobson, Managing Partner, Jacobson Holman

Jace Holman, Managing Partner, Jacobson Holman

This will enhance DBL's intellectual property practice area in patent prosecution, trademark registration, IP litigation, and international portfolio management

- Thomas Dunlap, Managing Partner, Dunlap Bennett & LudwigWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a veteran-owned law firm, is pleased to announce that Jacobson Holman, a prominent Washington, DC intellectual property law firm, will join DBL effective May 1, 2025.The addition of Jacobson Holman expands DBL's current intellectual property practice area by offering clients enhanced capabilities in patent prosecution, trademark registration, IP litigation, and international portfolio management. Jacobson Holman's distinguished team of IP attorneys, with their specialized technical backgrounds and deep understanding of international IP frameworks, perfectly complements DBL's existing strengths, positioning the unified firm to deliver unparalleled intellectual property services to clients navigating increasingly complex global markets.“We are excited to join forces with Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, a firm whose vision and commitment to client service align perfectly with our own," said Harvey Jacobson, one of the founding partners of Jacobson Holman.Jacobson Holman brings an exceptional litigation track record, having served as lead counsel in numerous trials and appeals across the intellectual property spectrum-from complex patent infringement cases to trade dress disputes and licensing conflicts. The firm's courtroom experience is matched by its remarkable prosecution expertise, having successfully prepared, filed, and advanced tens of thousands patent and trademark applications for clients worldwide. This depth of practical experience across every facet of intellectual property protection enhances DBL's ability to offer clients comprehensive, IP solutions from conception through enforcement.“Joining Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig enables us to offer our clients an expanded suite of legal services while bringing our decades of international intellectual property expertise to DBL's impressive platform. Together, we'll deliver unparalleled IP protection strategies that transcend borders and help innovators safeguard their most valuable assets in today's global marketplace,” stated Jace Holman, one of the founding partners of Jacobson Holman.Thomas Dunlap, Managing Partner at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, added,“[w]e are thrilled to welcome Jacobson Holmen to the Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig family. Their vast experience and sterling reputation, as a Washington, DC intellectual property law firm, brings tremendous value to our clients. Harvey Jacobson and Jace Holman have established themselves as formidable forces in patent prosecution, serving global clients with distinction. Along with their outstanding team, including Partners, Robert Pierce and John Luce, they strengthen our intellectual property practice in ways that will immediately benefit our clients. This strategic combination allows us to offer even more comprehensive IP services while maintaining the personalized approach both our firms are known for.”###Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig – Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing and caring for their clients, not only offering a full array of business and estate legal services but – more importantly – by establishing and investing in long-term relationships with the individuals and businesses which they represent.To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing ....

