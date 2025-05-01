TMA Champions Myositis Awareness Month And Resolution In US House Of Representatives

The Myositis Association

Rep. Rich McCormick (R - GA) introduces a resolution in the US House of Representatives supporting the designation of May as National Myositis Awareness Month.

- Representative Rich McCormick (GA-7)

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- May is Myositis Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about a rare autoimmune disease that affects muscles and skin. The Myositis Association (TMA) leads this initiative, aiming to educate the public, support those living with myositis, and advocate for better treatments and a cure.

TMA is proud to announce a significant milestone in this ongoing effort to raise awareness. Representative Rich McCormick, who serves Georgia's 7th Congressional District, has introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives supporting the designation of May as National Myositis Awareness Month. This resolution, H.Res. 277, underscores the importance of public awareness and education campaigns for those who live with rare diseases like myositis.

The resolution introduced by Representative McCormick, himself a physician, highlights the need for increased awareness and support for individuals and families affected by myositis. It encourages all Americans to become more informed about myositis and to support those living with this condition.

“As an emergency room physician, I have seen firsthand the impact a rare disease can have on a patient and their family. From the difficulty of diagnosis to little-known treatments, individuals may spend many years learning how to live with diseases like myositis. Increasing awareness of myositis, within the public as well as within the medical and research community, is crucial to speeding the time to diagnosis and to improving health outcomes,” said Congressman McCormick.“Although each rare disease affects a small percentage of the population, rare diseases collectively affect 25-30 million people, or one in ten individuals. It is my intent, with this resolution, to advance awareness of the idiopathic inflammatory myopathies, collectively referred to as myositis.”

Myositis can cause significant disability and reduced quality of life. For nearly two decades, TMA has led the observance of May as Myositis Awareness Month in the US in order to increase public understanding of this debilitating condition and promote research into its causes and treatments.

“We are grateful to Representative McCormick and to Rich DeAugustinis, Vice Chair of TMA's Board of Directors, whose dedication and leadership resulted in the successful introduction of this resolution to support TMA's awareness and advocacy efforts,” said Paula Eichenbrenner, TMA Executive Director.“Mr. DeAugustinis' dedication and leadership has galvanized the myositis community, inspiring TMA members to advocate for proclamations in every state through our Proclamation 50 initiative.”

TMA members have achieved remarkable success in this effort, already securing proclamations in eleven states leading into Myositis Awareness Month this year. These proclamations are a crucial part of this awareness campaign, serving as powerful tools to educate the public and bring attention to the challenges faced by those who live with myositis. They are also a testament to the tireless advocacy and commitment of TMA members, who have worked diligently to educate their communities about myositis and its impact.

H. 277, Supporting the designation of May 2025 as "National Myositis Awareness Month," was introduced on March 31, 2025, and is currently referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. TMA urges additional Representatives to cosponsor H.Res. 277 .

As we enter May, TMA encourages everyone to participate in Myositis Awareness Month activities and events. Together, we can foster a deeper understanding of myositis and support those affected by this rare disease.

