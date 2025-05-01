Watch Brand Corum Back In Swiss Hands

Français fr La marque horlogère Corum de nouveau en mains suisses Original Read more: La marque horlogère Corum de nouveau en mains suisse

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The watch brand, founded in 1955 by René Bannwart, has been bought by one of its former executives from its Chinese owners. This content was published on May 1, 2025 - 13:08 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The current owner, Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group, has sold the company via a buy-out to Haso Mehmedovic, Corum said in a press release. Mehmedovic, the new CEO and chairman of the board, started out as a watchmaker before rising through the ranks to become international sales director.

The transaction led by Mehmedovic also includes a group of experienced Swiss investors.“All industrial and commercial assets - including patents, intellectual property, and archives - will remain in Swiss hands and align with a clear strategic direction,” stated the press release.

Anniversary

The current year will be devoted to strengthening the collections, the statement said. A full global relaunch is planned for mid-2026, with a renewed emphasis on the brand's core identity and celebrated heritage. Founded just 70 years ago, the watch brand has changed owners many times since 2000.

