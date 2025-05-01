Early Mountain Vineyards Welcomes Ian Rynecki As Director Of Sales And Hospitality

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Ian previously served as General Manager at Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyard and as Corporate Executive Chef for Easton Porter Group, where he oversaw culinary operations across multiple high-profile properties in Virginia and South Carolina. Throughout his career, he has built and mentored high-performing teams, developed immersive guest experiences and events, and implemented systems that elevate both service and efficiency, always grounded in a deep commitment to quality and innovation.

Early Mountain President Jon Ruel shared his enthusiasm for this new addition,

"When I joined Early Mountain, I set out to take something already exceptional and build upon it. I'm thrilled to be creating what I believe is a dream team-leaders who bring vision, depth of experience, and a true passion for wine and hospitality. With the talent of our team, the caliber of our wines, the quality of our cuisine, and the current momentum in the Virginia wine scene, we're creating something truly special for our guests and the broader wine world."

As Director of Sales and Hospitality, Ian will oversee hospitality strategy and operations, including the development of new elevated wine and culinary experiences and events that reflect the winery's commitment to excellence.

Joining the team, Ian expressed his eagerness to work with Early Mountain's wine and culinary experts to take the guest experience to the next level,

"For more than a decade, Early Mountain Vineyards has been recognized as a leader in the Virginia wine industry. From the development of top-tier wines to the focus on hyper-seasonality for the food pairing menu, the guest experience at EMV has always been second to none. I'm honored to help lead a team that aims not only to elevate every visit, but to create lasting moments that reflect the soul of this extraordinary Virginia winery."

To learn more about Early Mountain and how to experience the winery's premium wine and culinary offerings, please visit .

About Early Mountain Vineyards

Founded in 2012 by Jean and Steve Case, Early Mountain was born from a vision to craft wines in Virginia that can stand side-by-side with the best in the world. With a focus on quality, innovation, and hospitality, Early Mountain offers wines and guest experiences rooted in a deep connection to Virginia's unique terroir.

