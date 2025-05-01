WAVES 2025 Kicked-Off In Mumbai To Unlock USD 50 Bn Market By 2029

MENAFN - KNN India)Prime Minister Modi inaugurated WAVES 2025, India's first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

The four-day summit, operating under the tagline "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries," aims to establish India as a global center for media, entertainment, and digital innovation.

The event brings together creators, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers from around the world to foster collaboration and innovation within the sector.

WAVES integrates multiple domains including films, OTT platforms, gaming, comics, digital media, artificial intelligence, AVGC-XR, broadcasting, and emerging technologies.

The initiative has ambitious economic goals, seeking to unlock a USD 50 billion market by 2029 and expand India's presence in the global entertainment economy.

A significant component of WAVES 2025 is the Global Media Dialogue (GMD), which India is hosting for the first time with ministerial participation from 25 countries.

This represents a milestone in India's engagement with the global media and entertainment community.

Additionally, the summit features the WAVES Bazaar, an international e-marketplace connecting over 6,100 buyers with 5,200 sellers across 2,100 projects, designed to facilitate networking and business opportunities.

The summit has drawn participation from more than 90 countries, with attendance exceeding 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300 companies, and 350 startups.

The event's program encompasses 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses covering diverse sectors including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films, and digital media.

(KNN Bureau)