CSEP And FISME To Host Policy Discussion On Quality Control Orders

MENAFN - KNN India)Quality Control Orders (QCOs) have increasingly become the government's preferred regulatory mechanism to ensure product quality standards while simultaneously addressing strategic policy objectives related to import regulation.

Initially focused on consumer goods such as toys and footwear, these orders have now expanded significantly to encompass a broad range of intermediate goods and raw materials.

The implementation of these quality standards has yielded mixed results across sectors. Growing concerns have emerged as numerous QCOs are effectively creating import restrictions that disrupt established supply chains and manufacturing processes.

Industry stakeholders have raised questions about the broader economic implications of these regulatory measures.

To address these concerns, the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP) in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) will host a discussion on May 8, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

The event will be held at CSEP premises and will also offer virtual participation options.

The agenda includes a comprehensive presentation by CSEP representatives assessing the current situation, followed by an interactive discussion where all participants will have the opportunity to share their perspectives and experiences regarding QCOs and their impact on business operations.

Industry representatives interested in attending this policy discussion are requested to confirm their participation by contacting Archit Tripathi at ....

Confirmations should include information about the participant's sector and specific concerns. Attendees are also encouraged to share relevant notes or documentation on the subject if they wish to contribute additional context to the discussion.

