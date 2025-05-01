UPS Explores Partnership With Figure AI To Test Humanoid Robots In Warehouses

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) UPS explores use of humanoid robots from Figure AI to alleviate problems caused by labor shortages

May 1, 2025 by Mark Allinson

UPS , one of the world's largest logistics companies, is in talks with robotics startup Figure AI to explore the potential deployment of humanoid robots in its logistics operations, according to Bloomberg , in what could become a significant milestone in warehouse automation.

The robots under discussion are Figure AI's flagship model, the Figure 02 – a bipedal, AI-powered humanoid standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and capable of lifting up to 20 kilograms.

Designed to operate in environments built for humans, the robot is intended to perform physically repetitive tasks such as lifting, sorting, and transporting packages.

The initiative is currently in an exploratory phase, with UPS expected to begin with pilot tests rather than immediate large-scale deployment.

The company will evaluate the humanoid robot's ability to integrate into its existing workflows and whether the technology can improve efficiency and address labor shortages in key facilities.

UPS already has experience with warehouse automation, having deployed more than 700 robots in its Louisville, Kentucky hub and other locations. Those robots, however, are largely limited-purpose machines, unlike the general-purpose humanoid concept Figure AI is advancing.

Figure AI previously signed a commercial agreement with BMW to bring its humanoid robots into automotive production.

The robots have been deployed at BMW's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where they are assisting with material handling and other tasks.

That arrangement marked Figure AI's first confirmed commercial deployment , though even there, rollout has been gradual and framed as a long-term collaboration.

If UPS proceeds with humanoid testing, it would join a growing list of major corporations experimenting with AI-powered robotics to future-proof their operations amid rising labor costs and persistent staffing challenges.

However, any broader rollout will likely depend on the performance of the robots in trial settings and how well they can integrate into highly dynamic warehouse environments.

UPS has not disclosed how many robots it might test or when those trials could begin, but internal planning is understood to be under way.