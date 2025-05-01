Why Henkel Has Been Awarded Schneider's Sustainability Award

MENAFN - 3BL)By Chloe Williment

Henkel, the company behind Persil, Schwarzkopf and Purex, recognises that a substantial share of its emissions originate from its value chain, including raw materials, packaging, logistics and end-of-life activities (Scope 3 emissions).

As a result, it is implementing strategies to address these emissions by sourcing sustainable materials, optimising logistics and promoting circular economy practices.

Henkel has reduced CO2 emissions in production per ton of product by 64% compared to 2017.

Henkel's ongoing leadership in sustainability has been recognised with a Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Award.

Continue reading here .