Why Henkel Has Been Awarded Schneider's Sustainability Award
By Chloe Williment
Henkel, the company behind Persil, Schwarzkopf and Purex, recognises that a substantial share of its emissions originate from its value chain, including raw materials, packaging, logistics and end-of-life activities (Scope 3 emissions).
As a result, it is implementing strategies to address these emissions by sourcing sustainable materials, optimising logistics and promoting circular economy practices.
Henkel has reduced CO2 emissions in production per ton of product by 64% compared to 2017.
Henkel's ongoing leadership in sustainability has been recognised with a Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Award.
