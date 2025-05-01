James Hardie Building Products Inc. Announces Strategic Alliance With CBH Homes

- CBH Homes becomes the first production builder in Idaho to offer a full range of Hardie® products -

CHICAGO, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Building Products Inc. (James Hardie), a subsidiary of James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX ) and the leading provider of fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions in North America, is excited to announce an expanded agreement with CBH Homes. Through this collaboration, CBH Homes will become the first production builder in Idaho to embrace a full James Hardie exterior, offering its new homeowners the industry-leading Hardie® siding and trim products.

Renowned as the #1 brand of siding in North America*, James Hardie brings robust, aesthetically versatile, and reliable fiber cement technology to the forefront of modern home construction. This agreement signifies a bold step by CBH Homes to integrate unmatched durability and design flexibility into their developing communities while keeping costs affordable for its homebuyers.

"CBH Homes believes in making beautiful possible at any price point and wants to provide the best products for our homebuyers," said Corey Barton, Chief Executive Officer of CBH Homes. "The collaboration with James Hardie represents a milestone for us and our commitment to excellence. By offering Hardie® siding and trim products, CBH Homes aims to provide homebuyers with not only enhanced protection but also greater design versatility."

Prospective homeowners of CBH Homes will benefit from the innovative Hardie® siding and trim solutions, which are non-combustible** and resist damage from pests, water, and extreme weather. The extensive range of colors and styles of Hardie® products ensures a personalized fit for all architectural tastes and preferences.

"This groundbreaking agreement with CBH Homes underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge exterior home solutions that meet the evolving needs of builders and homeowners," said Sean Gadd, President of James Hardie North America. "We are proud to join forces in setting a new benchmark for home quality and style in Idaho."

Together, James Hardie and CBH Homes are poised to elevate the standard of homebuilding, ensuring that each residence stands out for both its beauty and lasting durability for years to come. With shared expertise and a commitment to innovation, this agreement is set to deliver homes that meet the highest standards of quality.

* Based on Freedonia 2022 Global Siding (Cladding) demand estimates and James Hardie sales in North America

**Hardie® fiber cement products are noncombustible and/or have a Class A fire rating when tested in accordance with ASTM E84. Fiber cement fire resistance does not extend to applied paints or coatings, which may be damaged or char when exposed to flames. The use of noncombustible siding, combined with other fire mitigation measures, may help harden a home against external fire.

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie truly represents What The Best Are Made OfTM . As the #1 brand of siding in North America, James Hardie offers exterior solutions and accessories for every style. Hardie® products deliver resilient beauty and endless design possibilities, with trusted protection and low maintenance. Hardie® products are noncombustible and stand up to weather while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 3,700 employees in North America.

About CBH Homes

CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 32 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho's #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho, ranked #42 in the nation, and proudly working with over 26,000 happy homeowners. Visit cbhhomes . RCE-923

