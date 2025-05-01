Crown Custom Carpentry Inc. Wins The 2025 Quality Business Award For The Best Carpenters In Moncton, New Brunswick

Crown Custom Carpentry Inc.

MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Carpenters in Moncton, New Brunswick has been awarded to Crown Custom Carpentry Inc. This recognition honours Crown Custom Carpentry for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of products and services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Crown Custom Carpentry is a leading carpentry company in Moncton, recognized for its high-quality custom services. Crown Custom Carpentry provides high-quality finish carpentry services to homeowners and home builders. The owner of Crown Custom Carpentry, Mike Cormier, has almost two decades of experience working as a finish carpenter. Some of the many different finish carpentry services provided by Crown Custom Carpentry include: staircases; fireplace mantles; tray ceilings; custom build-ins; trim work; interior doors; windows; decorative columns; composite decks; patio decks; and barn doors. Crown Custom Carpentry prefers custom work projects to help their clients achieve their personalized project ideas. Customer satisfaction is the top priority for Crown Custom Carpentry. Proudly serving Moncton and the surrounding communities, Crown Custom Carpentry is dedicated to delivering excellent service and fostering meaningful connections within the community.When it came time to select this year's recipient, Crown Custom Carpentry stood out as a reputable company in the carpentry industry. Known for its experienced, professional, and friendly team, Crown Custom Carpentry has earned a strong reputation within the Moncton community, with glowing reviews from countless satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by Crown Custom Carpentry's communication and exceptional service:“Mike and his team did an outstanding job on two staircases for us. The quality of their work was exceptional with high attention to detail and getting everything just right. They showed up when they said they would and got the job done on time and on quality. They were a pleasure to deal with and made the experience seamless for us. Highly recommend them for any of your quality staircase needs. Top shelf work! Thanks again Mike, you were excellent to deal with and we are very very pleased with the outcome."“They did a really good job. Installed all the interior doors. Did window casing and faux beams at a couple spots. They also did a great job with the stair cases. Everything done to perfection. Thanks again for the great work."“Mike and his team are absolutely outstanding ! Had them install our new railing and they were so professional, punctual, fair with their pricing and extremely efficient. They left the place looking spotless and vacuumed and cleaned up before leaving. 11/10 for these guys. So happy with our new railing and how seamless they made the whole experience for us."“We are having a custom house built by Jake Melanson of Precision Home builders. Jake insists on the best and as such he contracted out all the finish work, trim work and three staircase installations and our grand front porch to Mike and his crew. These folks are friendly, personable master craftsmen. It was a pleasure to watch them work as a team to make everything so beautiful."The Crown Custom Carpentry team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding project results for every client.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about Crown Custom Carpentry, please visit the company's website .Contact:Quality Business Awards...

