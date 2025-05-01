H55 SOARS INTO TIME's TOP GREENTECH COMPANIES OF 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) H55 earned this honor by pushing the boundaries of certified electric propulsion and intelligent battery management systems-key technologies driving the shift to quiet, zero-emission flight. The TIME ranking evaluated companies on environmental impact, financial health, and innovation. H55's inclusion in this global list demonstrates the company's success in making aviation cleaner and more efficient.

"Being recognized by TIME is an honor and a reflection of our mission to make clean aviation quiet, efficient, and scalable," said André Borschberg, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of H55. "It reaffirms our commitment and achievements in advancing electric flight and accelerating its adoption. With our B23 Energic flight trainer, and general aviation aircraft, one of our first customer applications, we are ushering in a new chapter of clean aviation that redefines how we train and fly in the future".

"Being included on the 250 GreenTech Companies list by TIME further validates the investment thesis we had when we lead the first financing of H55; the IP and technology spun off from Solar Impulse will lead to certified solutions that will transform the general and commercial aviation", said Aymeric Sallin, ND Capital CEO and Founder. "H55 electric propulsion system is pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver breakthrough solutions for the world we live in. We are proud to support such innovators."

H55 Across USA Tour: Taking Electric Aviation Coast to Coast – From April through August 2025, H55 will take to the skies throughout the United States on its Across USA Tour , bringing fully electric flight demonstrations to aviation stakeholders and enthusiasts nationwide. This coast-to-coast tour will visit flight schools, aviation universities, airplane manufacturers, military academies, and major airshows, giving participants a firsthand look at the future of sustainable flight.

At each stop, H55 will showcase the Bristell B23 Energic, a two-seat, zero-emission trainer aircraft powered by H55's award-winning electric propulsion system. This fully electric airplane offers near- silent operation and significantly lowers operating costs, demonstrating real-world readiness for pilot training and general aviation use today.

H55 Across USA Tour stops include:



Florida April 12–28

Montgomery, Alabama May 7–9

Phoenix/Scottsdale, Arizona May 20–25

Las Vegas, Nevada June 3–6

Palo Alto, California June 15–22

Colorado Springs and Pueblo July 2–7

Oshkosh, Wisconsin July 21–27 (EAA AirVenture) The Hamptons, New York August 6–10 August

H55 is a Swiss-based company founded by the former Solar Impulse management team: André Borschberg, Sebastien Demont, and Gregory Blatt. Dedicated to revolutionizing the aviation industry, H55 provides certified electric propulsion and battery management systems tailored to a diverse range of aircraft, aiming to achieve sustainable air travel. Through its pioneering legacy and commitment to certified solutions, H55's team of visionary engineers and aerospace experts are at the forefront of driving the aviation industry toward a more environmentally responsible future, setting new standards and pushing the boundaries of electric aviation.

