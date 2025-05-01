Bebird Brings High-Tech Ear Care To Beachlife Festival 2025

Explore smart wellness on-site with live demos, ear-care sessions, and a tech-forward take on festival-ready listening.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This year at BeachLife Festival, music fans will have a chance to explore an unexpected addition to their festival experience...ear health. Bebird, known for its smart ear-care devices, will be on site showcasing how technology is reshaping personal wellness in small but meaningful ways.Combining high-definition cameras, Wi-Fi connectivity, and LED lighting, Bebird's devices offer a modern approach to ear care that emphasizes safety, simplicity, and, ultimately, better sound. The company's ethos - Clean Ears. Pure Sound. - resonates especially well at a music festival, where hearing every note matters.Festival attendees can stop by the Bebird booth for a live product demo and may be selected for a complimentary ear-care session using the brand's signature tools. The idea? By taking a few minutes to prioritize ear health, listeners can enjoy a richer, more immersive audio experience throughout the weekend.Visitors can also enter Bebird's onsite giveaway, with prizes including Apple AirPods and other exclusive items up for grabs.Featured Devices on Display:· EarSight Complete – A user-friendly home kit featuring a 10-megapixel camera, adjustable tools, and shareable imaging-all designed for safe, family-friendly use.· EarSight Plus – A compact, travel-ready option with a bendable lens and protective case, tailored for those on the go.· EarSight Pro – The flagship model, equipped with IoT features for remote consultations and professional-grade precision.“Hearing deserves the same care and attention as any other part of our health,” says Adam Wang, Founder and CEO of Bebird Global.“Our goal is to help people experience the world-and especially music-with greater clarity.”Whether you're an audiophile, a wellness-focused festivalgoer, or just curious about how tech is changing self-care, Bebird offers an opportunity to engage with something a little different in the midst of the music.About BebirdBebird is a personal care brand focused on elevating ear hygiene through smart visual tools. Known for developing the first over-the-counter home-use otoscope, the company integrates high-definition imaging, wireless tech, and thoughtful design to create a safer, more effectiveear-care experience. Bebird has been honored at international tech events including IFA Berlin and CES 2025, where it earned a CES Innovation Award and the Top Pick of TWICE Award. Learn more at or follow @bebird_global on Instagram and Facebook.###EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Bebird and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or ...

