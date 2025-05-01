Great Atlantic Resources Announces $620,000 Financing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV) (the“Company” or“Great Atlantic”) is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 flow through units at a price of $0.085 per share for gross proceeds of $425,000. Each Flow-Through unit consists of one common share that qualifies as a“flow-through share” as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act and one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non-flow common share at the price of $0.12 for 24 months after closing.The Company also announces that is has arranged a non-brokered hard dollar private placement of 3,000,000 units at a price of $0.065 per unit for gross proceeds of $195,000. The units of the financing will comprise of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at the price of $0.10 for 24 months after closing.The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration expenses on the Company's mineral properties in Atlantic Canada and general working capital.A finder's fee may be paid to eligible finders in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange policies. All securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing. The offering and payment of finders' fees are both subject to approval by the TSX-V.Directors, officers or other insiders of the Company may participate in the foregoing offerings, and such parties may buy and sell securities of the Company owned or controlled by them personally through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange to finance participation in such offerings.The flow through shares will qualify as flow-through shares (within the meaning of Subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)). An amount equal to the gross proceeds from the issuance of the flow through shares will be used to incur eligible resource exploration expenses which will qualify as (i) Canadian exploration expenses (as defined in the Tax Act), and (ii) as flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures (as defined in Subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act).On Behalf of the board of directors“Christopher R. Anderson”Mr. Christopher R. AndersonPresident CEO Director604-488-3900Investor Relations:1-416-628-1560...___Never miss an update!Follow Great Atlantic Resources Corp. on social media for project updates, photos, and much more.LINKEDIN:X:FACEBOOK:INSTAGRAM:YOUTUBE: @GreatAtlanticTV/TIKTOK: @greatatlanticresources----About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed“forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Great Atlantic Resource Corp.888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

Investor Relations

Great Atlantic Resources Corp.

+1 416-628-1560

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.