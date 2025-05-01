Klean Industries Secures Global Patent Protection For End-Of-Life Tire Pyrolysis Technology

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) International PCT Patent Reinforces Klean's Leadership in Advanced Resource Recovery

- Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries IncNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Klean Industries Inc. (“Klean”), a global leader in tire pyrolysis and circular economy solutions , is proud to announce the issuance of international patents under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) for its proprietary tire pyrolysis technology. These newly granted patents protect Klean's core innovations through 2040, further securing its technological edge in the advanced recycling sector.The patent award covers Klean's commercially proven technology operating on a full industrial scale that sets the standard for clean, efficient recovery of valuable resources from end-of-life tires (ELTs), including recovered carbon black (rCB), pyrolysis oil, and steel.“This is a significant milestone for Klean Industries and a testament to the strength of our innovations,” said Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries.“The PCT patent strengthens our ability to protect and expand the deployment of our proprietary technology on a global scale while reinforcing our long-term commitment to sustainable industrial development.”With the know-how of more than 100 process patents, Klean's growing intellectual property portfolio represents one of the most robust and technically advanced platforms in tire recycling and resource recovery. These patents underscore Klean's two-decade track record of innovation and successful commercialization of circular economy technologies.Klean Industries specializes in designing, developing, and deploying advanced waste conversion technologies that transform end-of-life materials into valuable commodities. Klean's solutions are rooted in sustainability, profitability, and innovation , from tire pyrolysis to plastic recycling and renewable energy.As the global demand for sustainable materials and decarbonization solutions accelerates, Klean is rapidly expanding its project development pipeline and strategic partnerships. The company is actively licensing its proprietary technologies to qualified partners and engineering firms worldwide, providing a turnkey solution for recycling end-of-life tires, non-recyclable plastics, and municipal solid waste.Klean has further reinforced its current business initiatives by coupling its capabilities with trade finance relationships. By establishing and strengthening international trade finance relationships with the Canadian Governments support from the Export Development Bank of Canada ( ) and Elevate Financial Corp ( ) the company is now able to offer new and existing customers financing on competitive terms for loans to purchase plants and equipment of all sizes on approved credit (“OAC”) of up to 85% both secured and unsecured depending on size and financial requirements.About Klean IndustriesKlean Industries (“Klean”) provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts boasts decades of experience designing, engineering, and manufacturing high-quality equipment that converts waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Our unique products and services result from our combined expertise in recycling design, resource recovery, waste management, and energy generation projects. Our global project management experience secures schedules and budgets, enabling projects to be completed in less time and at a lower cost.Klean utilizes proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce premium fuels and recover carbon and green hydrogen from diverse feedstocks. Our expertise and technical skills enable us to specialize in building projects that utilize advanced thermal conversion technologies, such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization. These technologies transform end-of-life tires, non-recycled plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new clean-tech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. Klean Industries is the link between a low-carbon, closed-loop economy and the goal of zero waste being sent to landfills.

Klean Industries - End-of-Life Tire Pyrolysis Technology & Scrap Tire Recycling Solutions

