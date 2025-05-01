Toll Brothers Announces New Phase Of Gated Home Sites In Bartram Ranch Community Near Jacksonville, Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New luxury home community features expansive home sites in a secluded location with resort-style amenities

ST. JOHNS, Fla., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of a new phase of gated home sites in its Bartram Ranch community in St. Johns, Florida. Located about an hour south of downtown Jacksonville, Bartram Ranch offers a variety of home designs featuring large yards and open space between homes. Home prices start in the mid-$600,000s.











Bartram Ranch includes one- and two-story home designs with brand-new architecture on large, oversized home sites. Homes range in size from 2,447 to 4,159+ square feet of living space with 3 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 5.5 bathrooms, and 3- to 4-car garages. Exterior designs feature Classic, Farmhouse, and Transitional options.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in and move-in ready homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home sooner.

Homeowners in Bartram Ranch will enjoy onsite community amenities including a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, dog park, multipurpose fields, and a playground.

“Our Bartram Ranch community provides home shoppers with exceptional amenities, onsite conveniences, and luxury home designs - all of which come together to create an exciting lifestyle that is unmatched in the desirable St. Johns area,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida.“With our most popular features already included and unrivaled personalization options available through our Design Studio experience, we continue to offer our residents the best in luxury living in the most desirable locations.”

Toll Brothers at Bartram Ranch is conveniently located near major highways including State Road 9B and Interstate 95, providing easy access to downtown Jacksonville and Atlantic Ocean beaches. Additionally, residents will be within minutes of top-rated St. Johns County schools.

The Sales Center and model home are located at 27 Morning Mist Lane in St. Johns, Florida. For more information on Bartram Ranch and Toll Brothers communities throughout North Florida, call (844) 871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

