‘Insult To Marathi Pride’: Nirupam Slams Uddhav Thackeray For Being Abroad On Maharashtra Day

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has launched a sharp attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray 'for being abroad' with his family on Maharashtra Day. Speaking exclusively to IANS, Nirupam questioned Thackeray's commitment to the state and called his absence“an insult to the legacy of Maharashtra's martyrs".

"Maharashtra Day is a significant occasion that is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the state. It is a moment to honour the sacrifices of those who fought for the formation of Maharashtra. Every political leader, regardless of party affiliation, participates in the official events and pays tribute to the martyrs. But at such a crucial time, Uddhav Thackeray and his family have chosen to go abroad," Nirupam said.

He said:“It has been 65 years since the formation of Maharashtra, a milestone achieved through the sacrifices of over a hundred individuals during the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement. Maharashtra Day is an occasion to pay heartfelt tribute to these martyrs, and celebrations are held across the state to honour their memory and the spirit of the movement. However, on this significant day, Uddhav Thackeray, along with his son and family, is traveling abroad-to the Netherlands and London, as I have come to know. Their absence reflects a lack of emotional connection and respect for the importance of this day. Maharashtra Day is not just a formality; it is a symbol of pride and sacrifice, and such disregard for its significance is deeply disappointing."

He pointed out the 'contradiction' between Thackeray's frequent rhetoric and his actions.

"He constantly speaks about the interests of Maharashtra, Marathi language, Marathi pride, and the welfare of the Marathi community. However, when it comes to standing with the people on a day that commemorates the very foundation of this state, he is nowhere to be seen," Nirupam added.

Calling Thackeray's conduct irresponsible, Nirupam said: "I strongly oppose and condemn Uddhav Thackeray's neglectful and dismissive attitude towards Maharashtra and its people. His absence on this important day is not just political apathy; it is a failure to honour the emotions and sentiments of the people."