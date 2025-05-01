BWISE Solutions Welcomes Ozzy Oliveira As New Partnerships Manager

BWISE logo

Strengthening Strategic Alliances to Drive Growth and Expand Market Reach

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BWISE Solutions , a leading provider of ERP and warehouse management solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ozzy Oliveira as its new Partnerships Manager. In this role, Ozzy will spearhead the company's partner engagement strategy, cultivate new alliances, and strengthen existing relationships to fuel continued growth and innovation.Ozzy brings a wealth of experience in channel development and enterprise technology partnerships, with a proven track record of helping businesses build high-impact partner ecosystems. His deep understanding of ERP and WMS markets, combined with a collaborative and results-driven approach, makes him a valuable asset to the BWISE team.“We're thrilled to welcome Ozzy to BWISE,” said Al Chess, President of BWISE Solutions.“His leadership in developing strategic partnerships will play a vital role as we continue to expand the reach of our integrated ERP and WISE WMS offerings. Ozzy's vision aligns perfectly with our mission to empower partners and customers with smarter, scalable solutions.”As Partnerships Manager, Ozzy will focus on:.Expanding the BWISE partner network.Enabling partners with training and tools for success.Co-developing go-to-market initiatives to accelerate joint growth.Building long-term relationships grounded in mutual value“I'm excited to join BWISE Solutions at such a pivotal time,” said Ozzy Oliveira.“There's tremendous opportunity in the market for powerful, integrated warehouse and ERP solutions, and I'm eager to work with our partners to seize it.”This strategic hire marks another step forward in BWISE's commitment to excellence and innovation in the ERP and supply chain technology space.About BWISE Solutions:BWISE is a versatile business management system that can be implemented across all facets of warehouse and front office operations, facilitating optimal business performance through the efficient management of tasks, operations, budgets, and productivity tracking. BWISE provides an intuitive and easy-to-use solution that requires relatively minimal setup and little IT overhead approach to allow businesses to monitor and measure performance, identify problems and opportunities, streamline operations, and improve agility in real-time. This allows organizations to make informed decisions quickly and efficiently.BWISE also offers comprehensive reporting and analytics capabilities, allowing the identification of areas of improvement and the development of strategies for long-term success. BWISE Solutions is an SAP Business One Partner .Click here for more information regarding BWISE's partner program.

