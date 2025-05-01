Vishay Intertechnology To Showcase Broad Portfolio Of Power Management Solutions At PCIM Europe 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to Highlight Industry-Leading Semiconductor and Passive Technologies in a Series of Reference Designs and Demonstrations Focused on E-Mobility, Energy Storage, Sustainability, and More

MALVERN, Pa., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that at PCIM Europe 2025, the company will be showcasing its broad portfolio of power management solutions that address several increasingly important trends in power electronics, including e-mobility and energy storage, sustainability, and smart power system integration. In Hall 9, Booth 208, Vishay experts will be available to discuss the company's extensive offering of passive and semiconductor solutions for these next-generation applications.

In reference designs on display, Vishay's components - including the company's latest silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs, diodes, and power modules - make up to 70 % or more of the BOMs. Among the highlights taking center stage at Vishay's booth will be:



A 48 V, 5 kW scalable inverter for high end micromobility applications featuring Vishay's co-molded power module (HC0) with the latest Gen V 80 V MOSFET

Active discharge circuits for 400 V and 800 V DC-Link capacitors, highlighting the use of power resistors, MOSFETs, and MOSFET drivers

A 22 kW bidirectional 800 V to 800 V power converter for OBCs featuring SiC power modules

A scalable 30 kW DC/DC fast charger with Gen 5 rectifiers and E series MOSFETs

An intelligent battery shunt built on WSBE Power Metal Strip® resistors, with low TCR and a CAN FD interface for 400 V / 800 V systems

A 4 kW bidirectional 800 V to 48 V power converter for auxiliary power featuring Si and SiC MOSFETs

A compact 800 V power distribution solution that distributes power from an HV DC inlet to auxiliary outlets

An auxiliary power system for solar inverters, featuring 1200 V MaxSiC® series SiC MOSFETs and FRED Pt® hyperfast rectifiers for the conversion of 100 V to 700 V inputs down to 24 V

A bidirectional 230 V AC / 1500 V DC multi-waveform direct inverter with battery storage, featuring surface-mount MOSFETs with low on-resistance and NTC thermistors

A 10 kW hybrid solar inverter with MPPT, featuring 1200 V, 15 A SiC diodes A bidirectional -48 V / 12 V DC/DC full-bridge digitally controlled converter solution that delivers high efficiency over a wide load range for telecom power supplies, featuring planar transformers; the latest 40 V, 60 V, and 80 V MOSFETs; Transzorb® TVS; and IHDM edge-wound high current inductors



At PCIM, Vishay will be highlighting Vishay ESTA DC and AC power electronic capacitors (PEC) with high impulse current ratings, low inductance, and high reliability, including the dry-type HDMKPF DC tubular metallized film capacitor with a unique safety mechanism. Additional passive components on display will include IHPT series solenoid-based haptic actuators featuring Immersion Corporation licenses, a 5.5 kW transformer / inductor for LLC applications, and IHLE® series low profile, high current inductors with integrated e-field shields; wirewound resistors and charging resistors featuring hybrid wirewound technology; thick film power resistors with high dielectric strength up to 12 KV and partial discharges lower than 10 pC; robust metallized polypropylene film capacitors, including AC and pulse capacitors and DC-Link capacitors with high temperature operation up to +125 °C and the ability to withstand temperature humidity bias (THB) testing of 85 °C / 85 % for 1000 h; and X1, X2, and Y2 EMI suppression film capacitors certified to safety and humidity robustness grade IIIB.

Featured Vishay semiconductor solutions on display will consist of surface-mount diodes in the eSMP® and FlatPAK 5x6 packages; leadless surface-mount diodes in the DFN, CLP, and LLP series packages; microBUCK® and microBRICK® buck regulators; and power modules in the EMIPAK 1B, MaacPAK, FlatPAK, and HC0 packages.

During the show, Vishay's Simon Goodwin - senior manager of global applications - will give a presentation entitled“Rugged SiC and Low TCR Shunts Enabling Solid-State Power Distribution Units” on Wednesday, May 7, from 3:25 to 3:45 p.m. at the E-Mobility stage.

PCIM Europe 2025 will be taking place May 6-8 in Nuremberg, Germany. More information on the event is available at .

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. ® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at .

The DNA of tech. ® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. MaxSic is a registered trademark of MaxPower Semiconductor, Inc. IHLE, Transzorb, Power Metal Strip and eSMP are registered trademarks of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. microBUCK and microBRICK are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated.

