Football: Heidenheim Host Bochum In Crucial Bundesliga Relegation Clash

Berlin (Germany), May 1 (IANS) All eyes in the Bundesliga this weekend will be on the Voith Arena, the league's smallest stadium with a capacity of just 15,000. The venue will host a crucial match that will decide the fate of a few teams in German football. The tight spaces and unique floodlight atmosphere create a distinctive football experience that some find burdensome, while others see it as the perfect backdrop for the intense battle against relegation.

On Friday evening, FC Heidenheim will host bottom side Vfl Bochum, with both teams facing crucial outcomes. A loss for Bochum would mean relegation to the Bundesliga 2, while Heidenheim currently sit 16th, facing a two-legged relegation playoff against the third-placed team from the second division, reports Xinhua.

With only three games remaining this season, both teams' pre-match comments have grown more pointed. "This is our last bullet. The team that keeps its nerves is going to do it," said Bochum striker Philipp Hofmann.

Bochum, who survived relegation last season after a dramatic playoff win over Dusseldorf on penalties, face a critical moment. Coach Dieter Hecking has worked to "clear the players' heads" heading into the match.

Meanwhile, Heidenheim manager Frank Schmidt remains upbeat, calling the challenge "more joy than a burden" for his side.

Heidenheim surprised many by finishing eighth last season to earn a spot in the UEFA Conference League. "We rode an unusual wave for a long time. Since March, we have been back to normal, in the fight to survive and grab 16th position," Schmidt said.

The 51-year-old added that the key to Friday's duel will be mental resilience. "It's in our hands, and it needs resilience," he said.

Having climbed from the fourth division to the top flight over the years, survival has become a trademark for the club. "I see that my team has returned to that mindset since March," Schmidt noted.

While Heidenheim secured a 1-0 win over Stuttgart last time out, Bochum are looking to overcome a run of five consecutive losses. "Everyone is aware of what is at stake. This one is about keeping calm and cool, no matter how tight the situation might be," said Hecking, adding that he expected a highly physical contest.

Reflecting on his coach's tenure, Heidenheim striker Marvin Pieringer said, "He has never been relegated since he took charge of the first team in 2007." The 25-year-old forward added that some of his coach's "mythos" will carry over to the team. "I hope it transfers over to us this Friday," he said.