China's New Revolution Of Culture

China is promoting Chinese culture domestically against Western influence, which could be a tangible sign that the country is preparing for an extended period of isolation or siege.

“China has expanded an initiative to create a new academic discipline that aims to stamp out Western bias in ethnic studies as Beijing works to consolidate its narrative on a unified national identity,” according to a South China Morning Post report . This could be a new concept bypassing the old binary division between ethnicities inherited from the USSR.

“Museums should 'refute all kinds of wrong historical views, including attempts to create a binary opposition between China's Central Plains and the border areas, between Han and non-Han groups, and between Han culture and the cultures of ethnic minorities,” said Pan Yue, director of the National Ethnic Affairs Commission, who is ethnically Han.

Pan, an extremely sophisticated official, is also in charge of the campaign against Western bias. Thus, the project could be coherent: reinforcing national unity without ethnic divisions that“mischievous foreigners” could exploit and gradually stamping out Western cultural influence, which“mischievous foreigners” could again use for undue impact in the country.

Besides national concerns, there are real cultural issues. Ge Zhaoguang (whose essays are also translated on this website) notes in the third volume of his“Zhongguo Sixiang shi” (History of Chinese Thought, 2001) that at the turn of the 20th century, China reorganized all its thinking according to Western categories. China didn't have subjects like philosophy, religion, or economy, which were introduced via Japanese translations.