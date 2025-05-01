New York Liberty And Liberty Mutual Insurance Announce Multiyear Partnership

Liberty Mutual logo to be displayed across abdomen of all jerseys for the 2024 WNBA Champions

NEW YORK, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty and Liberty Mutual Insurance – one of the largest global property and casualty insurers – announced a multiyear partnership, reinforcing both organizations' commitment to supporting the continued success of women's sports and a rapidly growing league.

Liberty Mutual Insurance and New York Liberty Mascots (L-R): Doug, Ellie the Elephant, LiMu Emu

The Liberty Mutual logo will be prominently displayed across the abdomen of all New York Liberty jerseys beginning with the 2025 WNBA season.

Additionally, Liberty Mutual branding will be displayed on the Liberty's home court at Barclays Center and appear on the team's seatbacks and kickplates.

Together, the New York Liberty and Liberty Mutual empower individuals to live their fullest lives, both on and off the court. The Liberty inspires fans to seize every moment, while Liberty Mutual provides protection for what matters most. Together, they champion a future where everyone can win.

"The New York Liberty are laser focused on creating a model for business success in women's sports and catalyzing growth for our organization and league," said Keia Clarke, Chief Executive Officer of the New York Liberty. "Longer term investments in women's sports are what will drive business forward - providing women athletes the opportunity and recognition they deserve – and we are proud to have the Liberty Mutual logo displayed on our team's jerseys as we pursue another championship."

The companies will come together to create a social media content series and in-arena moments with the Liberty's viral mascot Ellie the Elephant joined by LiMu Emu and Doug, stars of Liberty Mutual's popular national advertising campaign. To celebrate the relationship, the Liberty debuted a hero video featuring some of its star athletes and Doug, highlighting the exciting in-arena atmosphere at Barclays Center, set to the tune of the brand's jingle.

"We are thrilled to partner with Liberty Mutual, a company who mirrors our own commitment to excellence and dedication to supporting and uplifting our community," said Catherine Carlson, Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships for BSE Global, parent company of the New York Liberty. "This partnership will bring the Liberty Mutual brand to life, capturing the attention of fans, while shaping a future where women's sports continue to thrive on and off the court."

"The partnership with the New York Liberty comes during a pivotal moment in the team's history, when its momentum and fan support is unmatched," said Jenna Lebel, Chief Marketing Officer, US Retail Markets, Liberty Mutual Insurance. "This new relationship presents an extraordinary opportunity for both brands. The New York Liberty has a natural and authentic connection to our organization – not only in its name but in our shared values."

Season memberships and single game tickets for Liberty home games at Barclays Center are on sale now at Ticketmaster, including memberships for the newly built The Toki Row and JetBlue at The Key premium clubs. To learn more and view additional ticketing options, such as group tickets and partial season plans, visit href="" rel="nofollow" wnba/ticket . New York's full 2025 schedule can be found here .

Photos can be viewed/downloaded here. (credit: New York Liberty)

About the New York Liberty

The New York Liberty was founded on October 30, 1996 and is one of three original franchises remaining in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). The Liberty have made six WNBA Finals appearances in its 28-year history, and most recently, won the 2024 WNBA Championship. Owned by Joe and Clara Tsai, owners of the Brooklyn Nets, the Liberty play its home games at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. For more information, please visit .

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the ninth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2024 gross written premium. We also rank 87 on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the US based on 2023 revenue. As of December 31, 2024, we had $50.2 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 40,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

For more information, visit .

