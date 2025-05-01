TEN Holdings Announces Participation In The D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference

LANGHORNE, Pa., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TEN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XHLD ) ("TEN Holdings" or the " Company "), a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services, today announced the Company's participation in the upcoming D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference. Randy Jones, Chief Executive Officer at TEN Holdings Inc., will be attending the event, conducting one-on-one meetings with potential investors, and presenting on behalf of the Company.

The D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Location: New York City

Venue: The Plaza Hotel

The D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference is a prestigious event for emerging growth issuers and institutional investors focused on showcasing dynamic public and private companies across multiple sectors in an intimate setting. With approximately seventy-five presenting companies and hundreds of institutional investors in attendance, this conference provides an opportunity to interact with executives and investors in a friendly, high-energy environment.

Randy Jones, Chief Executive Officer at TEN Holdings, commented on the upcoming event, "We are honored to participate in this year's D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference. This event offers TEN Holdings an exciting opportunity to share our vision, showcase our latest Company developments, and engage in meaningful dialogue with leaders in the financial community as well as other innovative public company executives."

The Company invites any investors attending this year's conference to reach out, via the contact details listed below, in order to arrange one-on-one meetings with TEN Holdings' management team.

About TEN Holdings, Inc.

The Company is a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services headquartered in Pennsylvania. The Company mainly produces virtual and hybrid events and physical events. Virtual and hybrid events involve virtual and hybrid event planning, production and broadcasting services, and continuing education services, all of which are supported by the Company's proprietary Xyvid Pro Platform. Physical events mainly involve live streaming and video recording of physical events. To learn more, visit .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other SEC filings. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and TEN Holdings, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE TEN Holdings, Inc.

