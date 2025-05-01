Natracare Launches First Period Starter Kit To Provide Eco-Conscious Options For First-Time Menstruators

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The First Period Starter Kit also signifies two other firsts for Natracare: the launch of the brand's first reusable pad. In an exciting collaboration with Eco Femme, Natracare is bringing to market the Natracare by Eco Femme Organic Cotton Reusable Day Pad , a GOTS certified organic cotton, fully washable and rewearable pad that will be included in the First Period Starter Kit and also available as a standalone product, giving young menstruators the option of a reusable pad.

Additionally, included in the First Period Starter Kit is the Natracare by Warmlii Organic Cotton Cherry Stone Thermal Pillow , a microwaveable thermal pillow filled with cherry stones and encased in an organic cotton cover. It heats in minutes and can adapt to the shape of your body to help to soothe period cramps, headaches and aching muscles. The reusable thermal pillow is a great alternative or addition to hot water bottles.

Available exclusively at , the First Period Starter Kits go beyond the essentials-they are part of Natracare's mission to spark more open, empowering conversations about periods and the choices young people have and want.

"We want to change the conversation around periods," said Susie Hewson, founder of Natracare. "Adolescents are aware of the widespread plastic pollution and its impact on wildlife, ecosystems, and climate change. They see firsthand the consequences of plastic waste in their communities, beaches and natural areas. They are advocating for change, urging their parents, schools and policymakers to reduce plastic consumption. This is an opportunity to teach young menstruators that they can support the climate and make a more conscious choice when it comes to their bodies and the products they use."

Each First Period Starter Kit features carefully selected products that are organic, plastic-free and safe for both people and the planet. Two kits are available:



Natracare First Period Starter Kit for Teens (Standard) – $58.00

Includes:



Organic Cotton Cherry Stone Thermal Pillow (By Warmlii and Natracare)



Organic Cotton Reusable Day Pad (By Eco Femme and Natracare)



Ultra Extra Super Pads with Wings



Night Time Maxi Pads



Normal Wrapped Panty Liners Safe to Flush Moist Tissues



Natracare First Period Starter Kit for Teens (Large) – $82.00

Includes:



Organic Cotton Cherry Stone Thermal Pillow



Organic Cotton Reusable Day Pad



Ultra Extra Super Pads with Wings



Ultra Extra Regular Pads with Wings



Organic Cotton Non-Applicator Tampons - Regular



Organic Cotton Applicator Tampons - Regular



Night Time Maxi Pads



Normal Wrapped Panty Liners Safe to Flush Moist Tissues

By providing these kits, Natracare continues its commitment to health, education and environmental stewardship-empowering the next generation to choose better from the very beginning.

For more information or to purchase, visit .

By prioritizing education and sustainability, Natracare continues its mission of ensuring menstruators have access to safe, ethical and environmentally friendly products. Through Natracare and its #BeKind mission, Susie Hewson encourages consumers to look past the endless greenwashing in the marketplace and make informed, conscious and positive choices. Natracare remains committed to continuous improvement and transparency. Project #BeKind is the brand's foundational company mission to do their part to help the environment.

ABOUT NATRACARE

Natracare has been championing certified organic, plastic-free and toxin-free period products since 1989. Natracare's mission is to drive change to ensure access to organic and sustainable period and personal care products by putting people and planet first. Natracare is not just a brand; it's a movement.

Media Contact: Dana Swinney

[email protected]

312-291-1099

SOURCE Natracare