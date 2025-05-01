Complete 150Mm Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Package Available For Immediate Sale. Now Accepting Offers - Equipment Located In Sherman, Texas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This offering represents a rare opportunity to acquire a comprehensive 150mm equipment package, featuring assets that support 29 technologies, over 3,000 chip aliases, and more than 11,000 individual part numbers - all contributing to Texas Instruments' diverse analog portfolio.

Please note: Offers are being considered only for the complete package.

"This is a unique chance for buyers to acquire a robust, well-maintained 150mm toolset with a proven production history supporting the ongoing operations of Texas Instruments," said Kevin Shows, Chief Operating Officer of GESemi. "The Sherman facility has long been recognized for its quality output and operational excellence in the analog and embedded processing markets. We look forward to engaging with interested buyers and facilitating a seamless transaction."

Featured Equipment Includes:

Applied Materials Endura 5500 Sputter; Applied Materials Centura EPI; Applied Materials P5000; Axcelis/Fusion 200PCU; Axcelis GSD200EE Implanter; Axcelis Eaton NV10-60 Implanter; Canon FPA-3000iW Wide Body Stepper; FSI Polari 2000 Track; Gasonics A1000 Plasma Asher; KLA 8100XP CD-SEM; KLA Prometrix RS75 Resistivity Mapper; KLA-Tencor 6420 Surfscan Inspection; LAM 4420XL Poly Etcher; LAM 4500 Oxide Etcher; LAM 9600 Metal Etcher; MRC Eclipse Mark II Sputter; Novellus Concept 1 CVD, ...and much more.

A complete asset list and further details are available upon request.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Kevin Shows, Phone: 480-433-1866, Email: [email protected]

Chris Jenness, Phone: 602-284-7870, Email: [email protected]

or [email protected]

SOURCE GESemi