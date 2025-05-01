Warespace Enters Charlotte Market With Off-Market Acquisition In Noda

"This is a major milestone for our Southeast expansion," said Levi Cohen, CEO at WareSpace. "Charlotte has one of the strongest entrepreneurial communities in the country, and this NoDa location will deliver the warehouses that small and growing businesses need."

"This property checked all the boxes: an infill industrial asset in a supply-constrained submarket, surrounded by a growing, dynamic neighborhood in NoDa. WareSpace immediately saw the value and moved with conviction. From start to finish, selling to WareSpace was a smooth and efficient process," said David Morris, Director, Trinity Partners who facilitated this off-market transaction.

Once operational, the Charlotte property will offer private warehouse units ranging from 200 to 2,000 square feet, each with included mission-critical industrial infrastructure and modern business amenities such as racking, WiFi, climate control, secure 24/7 access, loading docks, kitchen, and conference space. All units will be leased under simple terms with flat monthly pricing-no long-term commitments, surprise fees, or complex lease structures.

The new Charlotte location adds to WareSpace's growing national portfolio, which now includes more than 1.5 million square feet of co-warehousing & small-bay industrial space across major U.S. markets. WareSpace continues to identify and reimagine underutilized properties, transforming them into dynamic & energized hubs that support the local small businesses community, including eCommerce operators, contractors, and light manufacturers.

About WareSpace

WareSpace is a national real estate firm, specializing in the development of co-warehousing and small-bay industrial spaces between 200 - 2000 SF. WareSpace creatively adapts and reconfigures dated industrial and challenged properties into thriving hubs that support the surrounding small business community. Operating with a vertically integrated structure, WareSpace is able to ensure a high level of quality by offering all major service lines in-house, including acquisitions, development, construction, finance, operations, marketing, and sales. Learn more at warespace .

