Patricia Nash To Make Personal Appearance At Macy's Herald Square Location While Celebrating The Brand's 15Th Anniversary

Patricia Nash Designs' Founder & CEO to Meet Fans at Macy's Flagship Store in New York City on Thursday, May 8, 2025

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia Nash, founder and CEO of Patricia Nash Designs ( ), will make a special personal appearance at Macy's iconic Herald Square location on Thursday, May 8th from 2-3PM ET. This exclusive in-store event, happening in the Patricia Nash shop on the lower level, invites fans of the brand and fashion lovers alike to connect with the designer behind the beloved heritage-inspired brand.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet Patricia Nash, have their bags personally signed and take photos with the designer while sharing their memories of the valued brand being part of their lives. Additionally, customers who spend $200 or more on Patricia Nash Designs' products will receive an exclusive gift with purchase, while supplies last.

"I'm truly honored to return to Macy's Herald Square and connect with our incredible New York City customers in person during our 15th anniversary year," said Patricia Nash, Founder and CEO of Patricia Nash Designs. "Macy's has been a valued partner and supporter of our brand for many years. I'm so grateful for their continued belief in our mission to bring timeless, artisan-crafted accessories to women everywhere. I can't wait to celebrate this journey together with our community at such an historic location."

Adding to the afternoon's excitement, a fashion sketch artist will be on-site to create custom illustrations of eventgoers that celebrate the brand's artisan style. Select Macy's Style Crew influencers will also be in attendance, capturing behind-the-scenes content and amplifying the event through their social media platforms.

This event is a celebration of timeless design, rich storytelling, and the passionate community that surrounds the Patricia Nash brand. Customers are encouraged to arrive early on May 8th to enjoy the full experience. No tickets will be required and all are welcome.

For more information on Patricia Nash and her appearance at Macy's Herald Square, contact BPM-PR Firm at [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.

ABOUT PATRICIA NASH DESIGNS

Patricia Nash Designs is rooted in a passion for discovery and storytelling. After years of working and shopping across Europe, Patricia developed a deep appreciation for vintage European bags, appreciating their timeless styling, impeccable craftsmanship, and beautiful leathers. Discovering a beautiful handcrafted leather handbag in her own mother's closet-a treasured piece cherished for 50 years-inspired Patricia to create her namesake brand.

Patricia launched her brand in 2010 to create pieces that balance timeless elegance with functional design. Every product embodies her love of travel, craftsmanship, and family, making Patricia Nash Designs a trusted name for those who value artistry and authenticity.

Media Contact:

Matthew Ambrose

BPM-PR firm

[email protected]

877.841.7244

SOURCE Patricia Nash Designs

