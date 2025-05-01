Rosari Sarasvaty Leads Cultural Expo 2025 Following National Honor

Rosari Sarasvaty - photo courtesy of artist

BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bismarck, ND – Acclaimed choreographer and educator Rosari Sarasvaty has been named a 2024–25 National Leaders of Color Fellow by Arts Midwest, representing North Dakota on a national stage. Known for her powerful fusion of ballet, modern, and traditional Indonesian dance, Sarasvaty is recognized for her visionary approach to culturally rooted, community-focused choreography.In tandem with this national honor, Sarasvaty will bring her leadership and artistic direction to Cultural Expo 2025, a vibrant celebration of Asian heritage, history, and performance. As Production Manager of the highly anticipated dance showcase Remembering Our Roots, she curates a captivating 90-minute program of dance and music that honors ancestral traditions while spotlighting contemporary Asian American voices.CULTURAL EXPO 2025Saturday, May 17, 2025ND Heritage Center & State Museum | Bismarck, NDART EXHIBITTime: 1:00–4:00 PMLocation: Lecture RoomsExperience a stunning array of visual art, crafts, and installations from artists across diverse Asian communities. This dynamic exhibit highlights personal storytelling through creative expression.Featured Artists: Dana Reiser, Nina Loeks, Mika Usuki, Aying Zhang, Annie Tangpong, Joan Klein, Maria Borkowski, Rayne Koelzer, Molly McClain, and the Flickertail Woodcarvers.PERFORMANCE SHOWCASE – Remembering Our RootsTime: 2:00–3:30 PMLocation: Russell Reid AuditoriumImmerse yourself in a powerful performance that journeys through legacy, identity, and artistic innovation. Curated by Rosari Sarasvaty, this program brings together music and dance traditions reimagined by today's Asian American artists.Performing Artists Include:David Cartahena Lee, Amalia Suryani, Mika Usuki, Kurtis Roman, Northern Plains Dance, CHORD (Chinese Heritage of Recreation and Dance), Sining Etniko, Desi Community of Bismarck, and Pakagurian Kulintang Ensemble.Limited Seating: Only 250 seats available. Reserve now:Eventbrite TicketsABOUT ROSARI SARASVATYRosari Sarasvaty is a nationally recognized dance educator and choreographer who bridges cultures through movement. Currently the Children's Division Coordinator at Northern Plains Dance, she has choreographed three original works and contributed to nine full-length ballets. A certified ABTteacher, Sarasvaty integrates her classical ballet training with modern and Indonesian dance traditions to explore themes of identity, belonging, and intercultural expression.A 2024–25 National Leaders of Color Fellow and nominee for the 2025 North Dakota Governor's Award, Sarasvaty holds an MA in Dance Education from NYU Steinhardt and law degrees from Universitas Pelita Harapan (Indonesia) and the University of Georgia. She is a board member of the North Dakota Asian-American Arts and Cultural Initiative and the Dakota West Arts Council, where she continues to advocate for representation, visibility, and excellence in the arts.For press inquiries, please contact Kristen Hedberg at ....

