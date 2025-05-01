BDR Announces Profit Launch Business Planning Workshops For Home Service Companies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A staple of the home service industry for the past two decades, Profit Launch provides contractors with a roadmap to increase profitability, create sustainable growth and develop a strategic five-year business plan.

"Our Profit Launch workshops offer home service business owners the chance to work with a coach who can help them lay the groundwork for ongoing success-and address challenges, overcome obstacles and build confident plans for the future," said Kim Archer, president of BDR.

Each three-day workshop features virtual live sessions, breakout rooms and one-on-one support to give business owners exposure to a full range of expertise, including sessions and breakouts targeted toward each business department, such as front-office and back-office operations, marketing, advertising, leadership development, and more.

Profit Launch features seven sessions with flexible dates, allowing contractors to choose the options that best fit their busy schedules.



Session One | September 24-26, 2025

Session Two | October 1-3, 2025

Session Three | October 15-17, 2025

Session Four | October 29-31, 2025

Session Five | November 5-7, 2025

Session Six | November 19-21, 2025 Session Seven | December 3-5, 2025

"Year after year, we see a clear pattern: contractors who commit to strategic planning outpace those who don't," said Archer. "Profit Launch isn't just about creating a business plan-it's about equipping owners to execute. When contractors leave these workshops, they walk away with the tools to approach their future confidently-ready to control revenue and streamline operations."

Registration is open for Profit Launch Business Planning workshops throughout 2025's fall and winter months. To register, visit .

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, was founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett. BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600+ leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's annual business planning workshop. For more information, please visit .

