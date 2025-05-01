Wisekey Confirms June Launch Of Next-Generation Wisesat Satellite With Spacex Featuring Encrypted Communications And SEALCOIN Integration

Geneva, Switzerland, May 1, 2025 –WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces the upcoming launch of its next-generation satellite aboard a SpaceX mission in June 2025. This milestone marks a major technological step forward for secure space communications infrastructure and the deployment of Transactional IoT (t-IoT) solutions directly from orbit.

The upcoming satellite launch introduces two significant innovations: first, the capability to establish secure, encrypted communications with WISePhone mobile devices, and second, the integration of SEALCOIN, a decentralized agent embedded in the satellite enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) transactions from space. These features significantly enhance the utility of constellation, as it evolves toward a fully decentralized, secure IoT and communications network supporting autonomous digital ecosystems.

This development supports ongoing mission to deliver secure, scalable IoT connectivity from space and strengthens European independence in satellite communications. By anchoring its infrastructure in Europe, ensures data sovereignty and helps reduce reliance on non-European providers for strategic technologies, in line with EU objectives for technological resilience and autonomy.

The new generation of satellites are compact picosatellites that leverage SEALSQ Corp. (“SEALSQ”) (NASDAQ: LAES) semiconductors and WISeKey's advanced cryptographic keys, including quantum-resistant algorithms. These satellites are optimized for secure, low-power, and long-range data collection in off-grid and remote locations. Their applications span environmental monitoring, disaster management, industrial automation, and smart agriculture. The technology ensures encrypted end-to-end data transmission, enabling safe and reliable operations in critical sectors.

The launch will also include a Proof of Concept (PoC) demonstrating SEALCOIN's potential to facilitate secure, decentralized satellite-initiated transactions with IoT devices without human intervention. Built on Hedera's Decentralized Ledger Technology (DLT), SEALCOIN offers transparent, tamper-proof, and autonomous transaction capability,paving the way for a scalable transactional IoT infrastructure. This breakthrough sets the stage for next-generation M2M applications in smart cities, logistics, environmental sensing, and beyond.

WISeSat a secure nanosatellite platform developed by WISeKey, through its space division, is designed to provide resilient, encrypted, and globally accessible connectivity for IoT ecosystems. Its primary function is to enable secure, satellite-based communication for IoT devices deployed in remote, hard-to-reach, or infrastructure-poor areas where traditional terrestrial networks (such as fiber, 4G/5G, or Wi-Fi) are unavailable, unreliable, or too costly to implement.

A key use case is in precision agriculture , where WISeSat can connect sensors measuring soil moisture, temperature, crop health, and irrigation needs, helping farmers optimize yields, reduce water waste, and increase sustainability,even in rural or developing regions. This satellite connectivity ensures constant data flow regardless of geography or local telecom limitations.

Another important application is in environmental monitoring and climate science . Sensors deployed in remote forests, oceans, glaciers, or protected natural areas can transmit real-time data on air quality, deforestation, wildlife movement, or water levels. This helps governments, researchers, and NGOs make faster decisions on conservation, disaster prevention, or policy implementation.

In industries such as oil and gas, mining, and maritime logistics , WISESat provides critical connectivity to monitor and control assets located in offshore rigs, remote mines, or cargo ships. This includes real-time tracking of machinery health, fuel consumption, emissions, and security status. Similarly, in global supply chains, the platform enables secure monitoring of the condition and location of containers and high-value goods as they traverse continents, oceans, and customs zones, greatly reducing theft, spoilage, and logistical inefficiencies.

Healthcare is another frontier where WISESat is impactful. In remote or underserved areas, health monitoring devices and mobile clinics can use the satellite network to transmit patient data securely to centralized hospitals or doctors, enabling telemedicine and diagnostics even during emergencies or pandemics. It is especially critical for applications like vaccine refrigeration monitoring, ensuring proper storage temperatures in regions lacking stable electricity or cellular coverage.

WISeSat also enhances disaster response capabilities. During earthquakes, hurricanes, blackouts or wildfires, terrestrial infrastructure is often destroyed or disrupted. WISeSat ensures that emergency response units and sensor networks continue to transmit data on ground conditions, population movement, and structural damage, enabling faster, data-driven response coordination.

From a cybersecurity standpoint, WISESat integrates WISeKey's advanced cryptographic technologies, including post-quantum encryption developed through its SEALSQ subsidiary. This makes it suitable for high-security applications such as defense, critical infrastructure monitoring, smart cities, and government communication, where data integrity and identity verification are essential. It also supports remote identity management, enabling secure authentication of both devices and users over satellite links.

WISeSat serves as a critical enabler of secure digital transformation in sectors where uninterrupted, trustworthy, and decentralized connectivity is mission-critical. It bridges the digital divide and protects data integrity from the sky, ushering in a new era of trusted space-based communications.

In parallel, the satellite's upgraded semiconductor components, developed by SEALSQ, will enhance processing and communications capabilities, enabling faster and more responsive data transmission. These improvements are essential for real-time monitoring and automation in industries affected by climate change and other dynamic conditions.

With this launch, WISeKey reaffirms its commitment to advancing secure, decentralized digital infrastructure from space while supporting Europe's leadership in satellite innovation. The June mission represents a major leap forward in enabling trusted connectivity, secure IoT transactions, and autonomous systems that extend far beyond Earth's surface.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

Press and Investor Contacts