Identiv And Inplay Introduce Next-Generation BLE-Enabled Smart Labels For Industrial Iot Applications

Companies collaborate to develop high-performance, scalable BLE smart label portfolio for cold chain, logistics, and healthcare applications

SANTA ANA, Calif. , May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc . (NASDAQ: INVE ), a global leader in RFID- and BLE-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and InPlay, a wireless System-on-Chip (SoC) solution provider, today announced the co-development of a new portfolio of BLE-enabled smart labels designed for high-value logistics applications.

This collaboration marks a shared commitment to delivering innovative, scalable solutions for high-value, specialized use cases, spanning cold-chain compliance, pharmaceutical and food logistics, and asset tracking. Currently in development, the BLE smart label portfolio is expected to be commercially available in late 2025.

"We're excited to collaborate with InPlay on this next-generation BLE smart label portfolio," said Kirsten Newquist, CEO of Identiv. "By combining Identiv's leadership in specialized RFID and BLE inlay and label design with InPlay's ultra-low-power BLE technology, we're developing innovative solutions that will offer real-time visibility and traceability for critical applications that require real time tracking and condition monitoring."

Next-Generation Technology, Smarter Data

The upcoming smart label portfolio will be powered by InPlay's IN100 NanoBeaconTM, an ultra-low-power BLE System-on-Chip (SoC). The BLE smart labels will offer:



Active broadcasting of BLE identifier, enabling real time tracking and visibility

Integration with sensors to suit specific application needs, including temperature, humidity, and motion

Configurable form factors to better fit specific application requirements

Compatibility with low-cost BLE gateways and smartphones

Extended read ranges compared to standard HF and UHF RFID labels and tags Encryption and message authentication with AES-EAX cryptography

"This new BLE smart label portfolio showcases InPlay and Identiv's ability as partners to develop specialized IoT solutions that are accessible and adaptable to a range of high-value applications," said Jason Wu, Co-founder and CEO of InPlay Inc. "Together, we're addressing real-world challenges with next-gen BLE labels that are secure, scalable, and smart."

Scalable, Cost-Effective Innovation

The Identiv–InPlay BLE smart label portfolio is being designed with scalability in mind. At high production volumes, pricing is expected to range between $1–$2 per smart label, depending on battery requirements, sensor configuration and label design.

Representatives from Identiv and InPlay will attend RFID Journal LIVE! 2025 in Las Vegas, Nev., on May 6 – 8, 2025. Attendees can visit InPlay's booth #619 to learn more about the partnership and its products.

For more information about Identiv and InPlay's BLE-enabled smart label portfolio, please contact Identiv IoT sales at [email protected] .

About Identiv

Identiv's RFID- and BLE-enabled IoT solutions create digital identities for physical objects, enhancing global connectivity for businesses, people, and the planet. Its solutions, integrated into over 1.5 billion applications worldwide, drive innovation across healthcare, consumer electronics, luxury goods, smart packaging, and more. For additional information, visit identiv .

About InPlay

InPlay Inc. is a pioneering technology company specializing in the development of advanced wireless communication solutions for the IIoT market. Our products are designed to deliver high performance, ultra-low power consumption, and robust security, addressing the most demanding requirements of industrial and consumer applications. With a commitment to innovation, InPlay continues to drive the evolution of wireless connectivity.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expectations for the smart label portfolio, including the anticipated commercial availability and pricing thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Identiv's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to delays in developing, marketing or selling the smart labels; the ability to achieve anticipated cost targets per label; and the factors discussed in Identiv's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent reports Identiv files with the SEC.

