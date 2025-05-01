Oxygen Films Announces New Film 'Nosebleed' - A Bold Queer Thriller That Peers Into The Digital Abyss

Adam Wadsworth in Nosebleed (Credit: Michael Scanlon)

Adam Wadsworth in 'Nosebleed' (Credit: Michael Scanlon)

Théodore Sylvain in 'Nosebleed' (Credit: Michael Scanlon)

A dark, queer psychosexual thriller exploring obsession, masculinity and the gaze in a digital world built on voyeurism, fantasy, and fractured identity.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Oxygen Films proudly announces the upcoming release of Nosebleed, a bold and unflinching new film from multi award-winning British writer-director Gage Oxley. Described as a“psycho-sexual queer thriller that blends fantasy and reality,” Nosebleed delves into the darkest corners of the digital world and the human psyche – where obsession, desire and technology collide.Set within a sinister and stylised near-now, Nosebleed follows Victor, a troubled content moderator for the world's largest social media platforms, who finds himself seduced by a dark-web subculture promoting sexually violent and 'perverse' content. What begins as a voyeuristic fascination quickly spirals into blurred realities, as Victor's fantasies become increasingly indistinguishable from the world around him.Taking its aesthetic and tonal cues from filmmakers such as David Fincher (Zodiac), Emerald Fennell (Saltburn), and the radical provocateurs of the French Cinema du Corps and New Extremity movements, Nosebleed offers a visceral cinematic experience – one that interrogates power, control, intimacy and taboo through a queer lens.The film stars Adam Wadsworth (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child West End, Much Ado About Nothing Shakespeare's Globe) as Victor, a magnetic anti-hero viewers won't be able to look away from. Wadsworth also contributes to the story, having workshopped the role over several years alongside Oxley. He is joined by Elliot Bird (Eric for Netflix, Masters of the Air for Apple TV+) with a stellar creative team including cinematographer Matthew Bates (Electric Love for Netflix, Glaciers for BFI, and Iris Prize Best British Film nominee for Poof) and intimacy coordination from Eleanor Hodson (A Series of Light for Amazon Prime, Me and the Witch for Channel 4).Executive Producer Jim Head (A Tourist's Guide to Love, Summoning Sylvia) and Associate Producer Jim Kierstead, a six-time Emmy and Tony Award-winning producer (Kinky Boots, Hadestown, The Inheritance), bring transatlantic clout to the project. Nosebleed is currently in development with plans for a festival debut and wider release in 2026.Jim Head - Executive Producer:“Nosebleed feels urgent because it is urgent. It captures a truth we're only beginning to confront – about the vulnerabilities of our digital lives, the rise of deepfake culture, and the ways queer bodies are policed, desired, and exploited. Supporting authentic and subversive LGBTQ+ narratives like this isn't just important; it's essential.”Jim Kierstead - Associate Producer: "What excites me about Nosebleed is its sheer audacity. It's theatrical, subversive, and refuses to soften its edges. Oxygen have crafted a raw and progressive piece of queer storytelling – one that dares to challenge audiences, rather than comfort them. That's the kind of work I want to help bring into the world."Gage Oxley - Writer/Director: "Nosebleed was born out of an urgent need to interrogate how intimacy, masculinity, and identity are being reshaped (and sometimes broken) by the digital spaces we inhabit. The research for this project took me deep into the worlds of content moderation, deepfake culture, and the increasingly blurred line between reality and performance. From the outset, I knew this story had to be raw, unflinching, and deeply human. Working with Adam [Wadsworth] to bring Victor to life has been an extraordinary part of that process; his sensitivity, courage, and fierce commitment to truth have made him the perfect collaborator for a project that demands complete emotional honesty.”Adam Wadsworth - Lead Actor: "Victor is the most challenging and compelling character I've ever had the chance to work on – a role that demands total commitment and pushes me into darker territory than I've ever explored. Collaborating closely with Gage throughout the script and character development process has been an extraordinary experience; his vision for Nosebleed is fearless, original, and electric. I'm excited to explore the film's complex emotional and erotic landscape, and to help bring Victor's brutal complexity to the screen."With its haunting visuals, subversive gaze, and unapologetic eroticism, Nosebleed promises to be one of the most daring explorations of contemporary queer identity and digital dystopia in recent British cinema. Not for the faint-hearted – but for those ready to confront what lies beneath the surface – brave audiences will be rewarded.ENDSAbout OXYGEN FILMSFirst established in Leeds in 2015 by aspiring filmmakers, Oxygen is a boundary-pushing and provocative production company. At every level, they champion, embody and amplify the underrepresented and unheard in their community. They constantly aim to forge a new and safe space for emerging and visionary creativeas, both in front of and behind the camera, and in the stories they tell they continue to break ground by exploring and sharing challenging and taboo subjects. They are a registered CIC based in the UK.About YORK THEATRE COMPANYThe York Theatre Company has been a distinctive force in New York's Off-Broadway scene for over 50 years. Established in 1969, The York is celebrated for its intimate, collaborative environment-nurturing both emerging talent and acclaimed musical theatre artists. Dedicated to the development of new musicals and the revival of overlooked gems from the past, The York's annual programming includes full Mainstage productions, concert presentations (notably the beloved Musicals in Mufti series), and an array of developmental readings. As we embark on the next chapter of our journey, we invite you to be part of our mission to bring musicals to life. The York Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Liam Dent

Oxygen Films CIC

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.