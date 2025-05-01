Congress Leader Questions Timing Of Centre's Decision On Caste Census

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Congress leaders on Thursday welcomed the Centre's landmark decision to conduct a caste-based census along with the upcoming national population enumeration, but raised serious concerns over the timing of the announcement, especially when the nation is still reeling from the Pahalgam terror attack.

The government's decision was announced on Wednesday after a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the announcement, the caste census will be undertaken as part of the next nationwide population count, marking a significant policy shift at the Central level.

While the Congress acknowledged that the demand for a caste-based census had been a long-standing one by the Opposition, it also questioned the intention behind the announcement being made when the country is grieving the loss of 26 innocent civilians in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking to IANS, senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi said, "The Samajwadi Party, Congress, and various political parties wanted the census to be caste-based. Rahul Gandhi even said in Parliament that if the government didn't conduct it, they would when their government comes to power."

He welcomed the move but added, "The demand was accepted; however, this has come at a time when the country is waiting to see what action the government will take regarding the Pahalgam incident."

"The caste census should definitely happen. The entire Opposition has been saying this. Rahul Gandhi has consistently been advocating for it. The BJP was reluctant to conduct it. However, my big question is, is this the right time for the caste census? Is the government trying to dilute the Pahalgam issue by doing this?" he questioned.

Questioning the priorities of the government, Alvi said, "At a time when the entire nation is waiting to see what step the government will take against the Pahalgam terror attack, how will terrorism end? At such a time, the government decided to conduct a caste-based census. Is Pahalgam important or the caste-based census?"

He expressed scepticism about the intent behind the timing, saying, "Are you starting the census from tomorrow? The government should have announced the decision when it would have started conducting the census. Announcing it now means that the government wants to dilute the issue. The country will not forget it."

Alvi also criticised Prime Minister Modi's choice of location after returning from Saudi Arabia.

"When the entire nation was waiting for a major decision against the perpetrators of Pahalgam, this decision was taken. The Prime Minister is more concerned about Bihar, which is why he went to Bihar after coming back from Saudi Arabia, knowing that 26 innocent people were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam. He did not threaten Pakistan from Kashmir but from Patna," Alvi said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also welcomed the caste census decision but attributed it to his party's persistent efforts.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "They have only announced the decision. Rahul Gandhi held a full-fledged press conference in the evening at the All India Congress Committee. He questioned the timeline, and we thank him and the Congress Party for their consistent efforts. It was our continuous demand that forced the government to accept it, though in an incomplete form."

The Congress party has thus taken a dual stance -- hailing the decision as a significant step in the right direction while simultaneously expressing doubt over the timing and motive behind the government's move amid national grief and rising security concerns.