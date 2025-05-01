Syntech Launches Chronos 68 Rapid Trigger Magnetic Keyboard: Precision Meets Competitive Speed

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With its Premium-grade aluminum chassis and carefully curated accessories, including a magnetic dust cover and ergonomic wrist rest, the Chronos 68 makes a striking first impression. But its true power lies beneath the surface - this is a keyboard built to deliver competitive advantage at every keystroke.

At the heart of the Chronos 68 is advanced magnetic-axis technology , offering adjustable actuation from 0.1mm to 3.5mm and a blistering 8000Hz polling rate for lightning-fast response. The Rapid Trigger mechanism resets keys the instant they're released, while Snap Tap intelligently prioritizes input, preventing command conflicts during intense gaming moments.

What truly sets the Chronos 68 apart is its seamless customization system. Dedicated hotkeys give users instant access to the intuitive software interface, enabling effortless profile switching and real-time configuration. Whether toggling between work and play or fine-tuning in the middle of a match, users remain in control without skipping a beat.

The companion software (available as both an app and web interface) empowers users to:



Remap any key instantly

Create and assign complex macros

Adjust individual key actuation points Save unlimited custom profiles across games and scenarios

For FPS and MOBA enthusiasts, Super Tap redefines what's possible - allowing up to four unique commands on a single key through nuanced press patterns.

The typing experience is equally exceptional, featuring unique fully-enclosed switches that produce a signature Pebble Cavity Tone , while durable PBT keycaps deliver crisp, consistent feedback with every keystroke.

About Syntech

Syntech ( ) develops award-winning peripherals that bridge the gap between gaming performance and professional precision - empowering users to excel in every environment.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Syntech