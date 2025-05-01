403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shashvi Remedies Secures Grant For International Awarded Patents From MSINS For Global Innovation In Breast Cancer Care
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 1st May 2025:– Shashvi Remedies Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in healthcare innovation, has received a grant of Rs. Ten lakhs for international patents from the Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSINS) under the Government of Maharashtra's Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department (SDED). This acknowledgement is the demonstration of Shashvi Remedies' persistent endeavour to identify PHARMA solutions for Critical Cancer disease that contributes to making a difference.
With breast cancer affecting over 670,000 women worldwide each year and one woman diagnosed every four minutes in India, the need for breakthrough treatments has never been more urgent. Shashvi Remedies' patented innovation offers new hope by targeting and eliminating cancerous cells while preserving healthy tissue, representing a major step forward in patient-centered treatment options.
As the global pharmaceutical industry braces for the upcoming patent cliff of 2030, which will see the expiration of several major drug patents, Shashvi's patented innovation is poised to capture attention. Industry analysts predict that pharmaceutical giants will be investing heavily in patented oncology solutions, with over $500 billion in reserves for acquisitions and pipeline growth. Shashvi's patented breast cancer treatment is a highly valuable asset, with both Indian and global pharmaceutical companies recognizing its potential.
A recent example of this trend is the acquisition of a U.S.-based R&D firm by a leading Indian pharmaceutical company, securing a derma-oncology product for approximately $355 million-demonstrating the industry's keen interest in breakthrough, early-stage oncology solutions.
Mrs. Sonal Bansal, Founder at Shashvi Remedies, emphasizing the importance of this recognition said, "We are honoured to receive this grant from MSINS, this has validated our attempt to turning scientific breakthrough into real world impact. Setting a new benchmark from day one, our latest breast cancer innovation, making breast cancer preventable and treatment more accessible and less daunting for patients. As India advances towards becoming a global powerhouse in healthcare, Shashvi Remedies stands at the forefront in driving innovation into impact for a healthier tomorrow"
This milestone reinforces the transformative power of innovation and its role in creating a more inclusive healthcare ecosystem. As India strides forward in global healthcare, Shashvi Remedies stands at the forefront, turning scientific breakthroughs into real-world impact.
About Shashvi Remedies:
Shashvi Remedies is an Award winning, Government of India recognized innovative startup, which is also ISO 9001 – 2015 certified company based in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra India, established in the year 2014. Deeply rooted in scientific research and development of IPRs based patented products, Shashvi Remedies is among India's top 25 most innovative MSMEs. Established with a vision to make easy healing solutions accessible across the globe, Shashvi Remedies has grown into a trusted name in integrative wellness solutions.
With breast cancer affecting over 670,000 women worldwide each year and one woman diagnosed every four minutes in India, the need for breakthrough treatments has never been more urgent. Shashvi Remedies' patented innovation offers new hope by targeting and eliminating cancerous cells while preserving healthy tissue, representing a major step forward in patient-centered treatment options.
As the global pharmaceutical industry braces for the upcoming patent cliff of 2030, which will see the expiration of several major drug patents, Shashvi's patented innovation is poised to capture attention. Industry analysts predict that pharmaceutical giants will be investing heavily in patented oncology solutions, with over $500 billion in reserves for acquisitions and pipeline growth. Shashvi's patented breast cancer treatment is a highly valuable asset, with both Indian and global pharmaceutical companies recognizing its potential.
A recent example of this trend is the acquisition of a U.S.-based R&D firm by a leading Indian pharmaceutical company, securing a derma-oncology product for approximately $355 million-demonstrating the industry's keen interest in breakthrough, early-stage oncology solutions.
Mrs. Sonal Bansal, Founder at Shashvi Remedies, emphasizing the importance of this recognition said, "We are honoured to receive this grant from MSINS, this has validated our attempt to turning scientific breakthrough into real world impact. Setting a new benchmark from day one, our latest breast cancer innovation, making breast cancer preventable and treatment more accessible and less daunting for patients. As India advances towards becoming a global powerhouse in healthcare, Shashvi Remedies stands at the forefront in driving innovation into impact for a healthier tomorrow"
This milestone reinforces the transformative power of innovation and its role in creating a more inclusive healthcare ecosystem. As India strides forward in global healthcare, Shashvi Remedies stands at the forefront, turning scientific breakthroughs into real-world impact.
About Shashvi Remedies:
Shashvi Remedies is an Award winning, Government of India recognized innovative startup, which is also ISO 9001 – 2015 certified company based in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra India, established in the year 2014. Deeply rooted in scientific research and development of IPRs based patented products, Shashvi Remedies is among India's top 25 most innovative MSMEs. Established with a vision to make easy healing solutions accessible across the globe, Shashvi Remedies has grown into a trusted name in integrative wellness solutions.
Company :-Kaizzen
User :- Farheen Hassan
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment