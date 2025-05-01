Uncrewed Systems Forces See Hit Rate Up By 8% In April - Cinc

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Unmanned systems units of Ukraine's Defense Forces in April hit and destroyed over 83,000 targets, which is 8% above the March numbers, while their effectiveness increased by 5%.

The Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi , reported this on Facebook.

According to the top commander, a high-tech warfare requires constant progress, even higher efficiency and scaling of efforts in terms of drones.

“In their speeches, they shared their unique experience in employing drones and achieving the best results. Their combat experience, organizational and technological know-how, proposals for addressing problematic issues are the most valuable at such events,” Syrskyi said as he held a traditional monthly meeting on unmanned systems, involving numerous commanders of UAV units.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, the UAV direction is a priority for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as it allows deterring the enemy and destroying them at a longer range, preserving the lives and health of the infantry.

Syrskyi heard reports on the status of tasks on scaling the UAV units up to brigades and regiments, their staffing and capacity building.

The agenda also included increasing the volume of professional training of UAV operators, developing interaction between the army and the public sector, which involves training drone operators in civilian schools.

The Armed Forces have developed a roadmap for forming a system of collective training of UAV units.

The primary task is to target Russian UAV operators and their control points.

The Unmanned Systems Forces successfully tested the methods of such combat in one of the operational zones.

“The enemy doesn't sleep either, and we have no right to underestimate the successes of the Russian aggressor in the field of unmanned systems,” Syrskyi emphasized.

The Commander-in-Chief heard a J2 report on the formation of UAV forces in Russia, the development of unmanned units in various branches of the Russian army, new models of Russian UAVs and ground robotic systems.

“Informed means armed. We must maintain the high pace we have taken and get ahead of the enemy in the field of implementing hi-tech solutions on the battlefield – employing all the capabilities of our Army, public, and defense industry, as well as the assistance of partner countries,” the Commander-in-Chief emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Defense Forces shot down 74 Russian drones overnight Thursday.