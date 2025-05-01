MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="Fieldnotes Launches In Bloom, For Her' Mother's Day Collection with Exclusive Event and Custom Room Spray Experience" data-link=" Launches In Bloom, For Her' Mother's Day Collection with Exclusive Event and Custom Room Spray Experience" class="whatsapp" SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 May 2025 - Fieldnotes, a premier online cake delivery service known for its artisanal creations, is unveiling its exclusive Mother's Day collection titled In Bloom, For Her'. The collection invites customers to show their love and appreciation for mothers with nature-inspired flavours and feature a special Mother's Day weekend event at the brand's Neil Road outlet, where attendees can experience unique offerings and create their own custom room sprays.This year's In Bloom, For Her' Mother's Day collection is all about celebrating the quiet strength and grace of mothers with flavours that evoke nature's beauty. One of the highlights is Fieldnotes' fan favourite Pistachio Praline cake, an indulgent creation that brings together the roasted depth of premium Sicilian pistachios, delicate layers of nutty crunch, and smooth, mellow cream. Comforting and elegant, it's a cake designed for meaningful moments and heartfelt sharing.Alongside this, the brand is offering two exclusive bundles, each pairing its Mother's Day cakes with beautiful, nature-inspired bouquets: a sweet preserved rose and a rustic mix of dried blooms.We wanted this Mother's Day collection to feel like a love letter in dessert form soft, sincere, and carefully crafted to make mums feel deeply cherished, said Ms Heng Li Jin, Director. With one of our best-sellers, the Pistachio Praline Cake and the floral bundles, we're bringing nature's beauty and the sweetness of dessert together to create something truly special.To make this year's Mother's Day even more memorable, Fieldnotes will be hosting a special two-day event at their Neil Road outlet on May 10th and 11th, from 1 pm to 5 pm each day. It's the perfect way to complement the gift of cake with an experience that speaks to the senses.At the event, guests can take part in the Bespoke Scent Bar, in collaboration with Apricot & Co., where they can choose from a selection of scents to create their own personalised fragrance. And for an extra touch of love, attendees can write heartfelt messages to their mums on postcards provided at the event.We wanted to offer something more than just cakes this year, the spokesperson continued. Our goal is to provide an experience where customers can connect with the spirit of the occasion, create something personal, and leave with a lasting memory of their celebration.The In Bloom, For Her' Mother's Day collection is now available to order online at com and at Fieldnotes' physical outlets, including the Neil Road location where the event will take place. Whether it's a sweet treat to enjoy at home or a thoughtful bundle that combines beautiful blooms with cake, there's something for every mum this Mother's Day.This year, celebrate the quiet strength and unwavering support of maternal figures, expressed through thoughtful gestures of respect and appreciation.For more information on the In Bloom, For Her' Mother's Day collection or to place an order, visit . Keep up with all the latest updates and event news by following Fieldnotes on Instagram at @fieldnotessg.Hashtag: #OnlineCakeOrderDeliverySingapore #OnlineCakeDeliverySingapore #CakeDeliverySingapore

About Fieldnotes

Fieldnotes, a renowned



online cake order delivery shop in Singapore, crafts nature-inspired cakes that blend unique flavours with fruits, tea, herbs, and cacao. Each cake is freshly made to order, ensuring exceptional quality and taste. With over 10 years of experience, Fieldnotes has earned the trust of leading brands and dessert lovers alike. The brand operates three locationsNeil Road, The Woodleigh Mall, and Tampines 1offering both dine-in and to-go options, along with same-day or next-day



cake delivery for selected desserts to provide a convenient and delightful experience.

