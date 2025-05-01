403
Copper Market Faces Trade Turmoil And Surplus Fears As Prices Rebound
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Copper prices showed resilience on May 1, 2025, as the market steadied after a volatile April. According to Trading Economics and market data, copper traded at $4.59 per pound in early morning deals, up 0.43% on the day but still down 6.24% for the month.
The rebound followed a steep sell-off that saw prices drop below $4.57 per pound, their lowest in weeks, before buyers returned to the market. The sharp April decline stemmed from escalating U.S. trade policies.
The White House imposed a 10% baseline tariff on all imports and a 125% tariff on Chinese goods. These measures, aimed at reducing a $1.2 trillion trade deficit, disrupted global flows and created uncertainty for copper traders.
China's retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods further strained supply chains, widening the gap between domestic and global copper prices. Supply-side factors added to the turbulence. Glencore, a major producer, reported a 30% drop in first-quarter output.
Chile, the world's top supplier, faced outages at key mines. Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mongolia ramped up production, but gains could not fully offset losses elsewhere.
The International Copper Study Group projected global mine output to rise 2.3% to 23.5 million metric tons in 2025, yet it forecast a refined copper surplus of 289,000 metric tons for the year. Despite the surplus, inventories on major exchanges continued to fall.
Copper Market Faces Volatility
The Shanghai Futures Exchange reported a 31.97% week-over-week drop in copper stocks, reaching 116,753 metric tons by April 25. This persistent destocking, especially in Asia, suggested that underlying demand remained firm, even as global supply outpaced consumption.
Technical analysis of the copper chart revealed that the price broke below key moving averages, including the 200-period SMA at $4.83 per pound, during the late-April rout.
The market found support near $4.57 per pound and rebounded toward $4.65, with volatility subsiding as the session progressed. Physical market premiums told a nuanced story.
Import prices for copper into China remained stable, with warrant prices rising slightly and B/L prices unchanged. Traders reported that only those with long-term contracts or specialized needs continued to import, as arbitrage losses made spot buying unattractive.
This selective import activity contributed to tightness in the Chinese market, even as the global surplus loomed. Demand from construction, electronics, and renewable energy sectors continued to underpin copper's strategic value.
The metal's role in electric vehicles and green infrastructure provided long-term support, but near-term sentiment remained sensitive to trade negotiations and inventory trends.
Copper's price action in early May highlighted the market's dual nature. It remains vulnerable to policy shocks and supply disruptions, yet it draws strength from its essential role in industrial and green technologies.
As trade talks evolve and inventories fluctuate, copper traders must navigate a market shaped by both mercantile realities and shifting global demand.
