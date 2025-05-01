QNB Receives 'Best CSR Initiative In The Banking And Financial Sector' Award

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In recognition of its sustainability efforts, QNB was awarded with”Best CSR Initiative in the Banking and Financial Sector” title, during the awards ceremony held at the conclusion of the 'Qatar CSR Summit 2025', held this year under the theme“Sustainability in the Digital Age.”

This recognition reaffirms QNB's commitment to the highest ESG performance standards through the development of sustainable business and operating models and adoption of the best-related practices in line with its sustainability strategy.

The award also reflects the Bank's successful alignment between its CSR obligations and business profitability, in addition to its keenness to bolster the presence of its brand in all sustainability programmes and initiatives in Qatar and across its international network towards a healthier and more prosperous future.

QNB is one of the leading financial institutions in the region recognized for its role in preserving the environment and supporting global efforts in combating climate change through its services and products, encouraging customers to shift to paperless banking transactions, providing green loans, and promoting the use of online and mobile banking channels.

The Bank also incorporates the values and principles of sustainability in its daily operations by adopting sustainable business practices and offering comprehensive products and services that contribute to reducing the negative impact on the environment.

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market.

Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.