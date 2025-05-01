Milaha And CMU-Q Join Forces To Advance Education, Research, And Community Engagement In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As part of its efforts to support the sectors of education, scientific research, and community development, Qatar Navigation (Milaha), the leading provider of maritime and logistics solutions, and Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on education, scientific research, community development, and the exchange of scientists, researchers, and professionals relevant to these domains.

The MoU signed by both parties also covered collaboration on strategic studies and the exchange of professionals and researchers in biological sciences, information systems, computer science, public policy, and business administration.

Fahad Saad Al Qahtani, the GroupCEO, commented after signing the MoU:“We are proud to sign this important memorandum with a global educational institution like Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar. The signing of this MoU reflects Milaha's ongoing commitment to supporting national education and scientific research, particularly in the area of community development.

It will also pave the way for providing our national students with valuable opportunities for internships, education, and employment.

Milaha and CMUQ have also agreed to hold joint specialised conferences, seminars, and workshops with the aim of motivating and encouraging students to get involved in volunteer work and participating in community service during Milaha's activities and events.

Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, commented:“We deeply value partnerships with industry, and the logistics and supply chain sector is critically important to Qatar. For our students, this partnership will provide opportunities to learn, innovate and contribute to the development of Qatar. At the same time, our faculty and researchers can provide a valuable perspective to Milaha through collaboration, research and education.”

Fuad Farooqi, area head for the business administration program at CMU-Q, added,“These partnerships are invaluable for our students. They provide opportunities to apply classroom learning to real-world challenges, particularly in the critical areas of logistics, supply chain optimisation, and inventory management gaining hands-on experience in the dynamics field of operations. These experiences allow students to develop essential problem-solving skills, expand their professional networks, and gain the practical experience that employers value.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked by Milaha and CMU-Q will have a positive impact on the training and education sector, broadening the prospects of national research projects and promotion of community development.