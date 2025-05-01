403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
QF CEO Honors Winners Of 2025 Akhlaquna Awards
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al-Thani honored the 2025 winners of Qatar Foundation's Akhlaquna and Akhlaquna Junior Awards, as they were celebrated for the ethical values they exemplify at an Education City ceremony.
The Akhlaquna Day event at Multaqa (Education City Student Center) saw 14 winners of the Akhlaquna Award, who led impactful community initiatives across Qatar and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, being recognized, in the presence of ministers, officials, and the parents of the awardees.
Nine students were honored in the Akhlaquna Junior Award category, which celebrates children who demonstrate noble values in their daily life. Among them were two students from QF schools: Ghalia Abdullah Al-Muqbali from Qatar Academy Msheireb, and Jassim Hamad Al-Malki from Qatar Academy Al Wakra.
Additionally, three students received the Akhlaquna Youth Award for promoting ethics and social responsibility among their peers, including Salem Khalid Al-Hajri from Qatar Leadership Academy, part of QF's Pre-University Education.
The Qatar Individual Contributions Award went to Najla Al-Kuwari for her 'Young Mothers' initiative, which aims to empower young mothers and enhance their role in society. Omar Farooq Al-Awadhi, from Bahrain, received the GCC Individual Contributions Award for his 'Ana Laha' initiative, which showcases real-life scenarios reflecting compassion and solidarity within his home country, and aims to strengthen social bonds and promote cooperation among community members.
These awards - presented in the year that marks the 30th anniversary of QF - reflect Akhlaquna's mission to highlight role models who embody noble human values and to promote a culture of ethics and responsibility within and beyond Qatar.
Najla Al Kuwari expressed her pride in receiving the Akhlaquna Award for Individual Contributions, noting that her initiative was inspired by her own journey as a mother.
She said: "I started this initiative because I didn't want any mother to face motherhood alone. I believe everyone has something valuable to give, time, skills, or empathy, and that belief sparked my responsibility to support new mothers.
Al Kuwari continued saying that "When I launched Young Mothers in 2013, I never imagined it would grow this much. I soon realized how many mothers needed support early on, which led to creating a platform for empowerment, shared experiences, and emotional support in a safe space."
She also said that "While I'm grateful for the award, the real reward is the impact it's had on mothers' lives. That's what matters most, it reflects the true meaning of giving back," before concluding by saying "I'm proud that something so simple could make a difference. We need a society that embraces everyone and lives by empathy and support, these are the pillars of strong, compassionate communities."
As part of the Akhlaquna Day celebration, an interactive exhibition saw 17 organizations showcase initiatives that promote ethical values and positive community impact. Activities included collaborations with the Theater Affairs Center, QF's edutainment TV series Siraj, and Dreema and Ehsan centers, alongside storytelling sessions and interactive competitions.
The Akhlaquna Day event at Multaqa (Education City Student Center) saw 14 winners of the Akhlaquna Award, who led impactful community initiatives across Qatar and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, being recognized, in the presence of ministers, officials, and the parents of the awardees.
Nine students were honored in the Akhlaquna Junior Award category, which celebrates children who demonstrate noble values in their daily life. Among them were two students from QF schools: Ghalia Abdullah Al-Muqbali from Qatar Academy Msheireb, and Jassim Hamad Al-Malki from Qatar Academy Al Wakra.
Additionally, three students received the Akhlaquna Youth Award for promoting ethics and social responsibility among their peers, including Salem Khalid Al-Hajri from Qatar Leadership Academy, part of QF's Pre-University Education.
The Qatar Individual Contributions Award went to Najla Al-Kuwari for her 'Young Mothers' initiative, which aims to empower young mothers and enhance their role in society. Omar Farooq Al-Awadhi, from Bahrain, received the GCC Individual Contributions Award for his 'Ana Laha' initiative, which showcases real-life scenarios reflecting compassion and solidarity within his home country, and aims to strengthen social bonds and promote cooperation among community members.
These awards - presented in the year that marks the 30th anniversary of QF - reflect Akhlaquna's mission to highlight role models who embody noble human values and to promote a culture of ethics and responsibility within and beyond Qatar.
Najla Al Kuwari expressed her pride in receiving the Akhlaquna Award for Individual Contributions, noting that her initiative was inspired by her own journey as a mother.
She said: "I started this initiative because I didn't want any mother to face motherhood alone. I believe everyone has something valuable to give, time, skills, or empathy, and that belief sparked my responsibility to support new mothers.
Al Kuwari continued saying that "When I launched Young Mothers in 2013, I never imagined it would grow this much. I soon realized how many mothers needed support early on, which led to creating a platform for empowerment, shared experiences, and emotional support in a safe space."
She also said that "While I'm grateful for the award, the real reward is the impact it's had on mothers' lives. That's what matters most, it reflects the true meaning of giving back," before concluding by saying "I'm proud that something so simple could make a difference. We need a society that embraces everyone and lives by empathy and support, these are the pillars of strong, compassionate communities."
As part of the Akhlaquna Day celebration, an interactive exhibition saw 17 organizations showcase initiatives that promote ethical values and positive community impact. Activities included collaborations with the Theater Affairs Center, QF's edutainment TV series Siraj, and Dreema and Ehsan centers, alongside storytelling sessions and interactive competitions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment