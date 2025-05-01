Three Policemen Martyred In Bannu CTD Encounter

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)Three police personnel, including Assistant Sub-Inspector Binyamin Khan, Constables Inaam Khan and Masroor, were martyred in a fierce gunbattle between Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police and terrorists in the Spin Tangi area within the jurisdiction of Domel Police Station.

According to reports, two other officers, Wafid Khan and Imran, sustained injuries and were promptly shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Sources said two terrorists were killed during the operation, while others sustained injuries. However, their accomplices managed to help them escape from the scene.

Also Read: Bajaur Mortar Strike Leaves Four Children Injured, Sparks Day-Long Protest

Security forces recovered a large cache of weapons, ammunition, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and hand grenades from the location, all of which were taken into custody.

Following the incident, DIG Bannu Sajjad Khan, DPO Saleem Abbas Kalachi, and CTD SP visited the hospital to inquire after the injured officers and directed the medical staff to ensure the best possible treatment.

DIG Bannu vowed that the sacrifices of the martyred officers would not go in vain and pledged intensified operations against terrorists. A large contingent of police and CTD personnel has launched a search operation in the area.