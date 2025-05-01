403
GCC Underlines Addressing Syrian People Needs To Achieve Comprehensive Justice
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, April 30 (KUNA) -- The Gulf group at the United Nations affirmed that comprehensive justice in Syria cannot be achieved without addressing the needs and aspirations of the Syrian people, and providing humanitarian assistance especially as the deteriorating situation in the country continues, directly affecting humanitarian response efforts.
Kuwaiti permanent envoy to the UN, Ambassador Tariq Al-Bannai, gave a speech last Tuesday night at the UN General Assembly on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.
The UNGA meeting to discuss progress made on investigations and legal persecution relating to the crimes committed in Syria since 2011.
Number of employees at the High Commissioner for Refugees in Syria is expected to drop 30 percent, and 50 percent of societal centers are in danger of closing down by summertime, warned Al-Bannai.
He also pointed to the severe shortage in funding to non-government organizations threatening the closure of several hospitals providing medical services to more than 200,000 Syrians.
The continuation of sanctions on Syria could impede development, rebuilding and the instatement of stability in the country, cautioned Ambassador Al-Bannai.
He reiterated the gulf group's call to economically empowering Syria, lifting the sanctions and providing support to the Syrian people.
The gulf group welcomed measures taken to ensure safety of civilians, achieving national interests, protecting state establishments, as well as the decision to dissolve the armed factions, mentioned Al-Bannai.
Al-Bannai, on behalf of the gulf group, affirmed importance of adhering to principle of the sovereign equality and the stipulations of international law, and called for enforcement of accountability in any national reconciliation process. (end)
