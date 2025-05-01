Lloydwinter, P.C. Expands Legal Services With Construction Litigation Expertise

LloydWinter, P.C. Civil Litigation Attorneys

- Jody Winter, Principal Attorney and CEO at LloydWinter, P.C. FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LloydWinter, P.C., a leading law firm specializing in civil litigation and real estate disputes , is proud to announce the addition of expert construction litigation services to its legal offerings. With offices in California and Texas, LloydWinter, P.C. aims to provide comprehensive legal support to contractors, homeowners, real estate developers, and property investors facing complex construction disputes.Construction projects often involve intricate contracts, multiple stakeholders, and significant financial investments. Unfortunately, disputes regarding delays, defective workmanship, payment issues, or contract breaches can arise, causing disruptions and financial losses. LloydWinter, P.C.'s construction litigation attorneys and team bring extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of the construction industry to protect client interests both inside and outside the courtroom.“Our goal is to provide accessible legal representation to property owners, contractors, and other construction professionals to ensure fair and just outcomes in any dispute,” says Jody Winter, Principal Attorney and CEO at LloydWinter, P.C.The Construction Litigation Attorney Services Include:-Breach of contract claims-Disputes involving construction defects-Payment issues, including mechanic's liens-Claims related to delays or cost overruns-Warranty disputes-Misrepresentation and fraud casesWith their thorough understanding of California and Texas construction laws, the firm can help businesses and property owners minimize risks and achieve successful outcomes in even the most complex disputes. LloydWinter, P.C. prides itself on implementing innovative and effective legal strategies tailored to fit the unique needs of each client.LloydWinter, P.C. believes that high-quality legal representation should be accessible and transparent. The firm offers predictable, flat-fee pricing for many of its services, allowing clients to understand costs upfront and avoid the uncertainty of traditional hourly billing. This approach helps homeowners and small businesses protect their rights without the fear of unpredictable legal expenses, making civil litigation a viable option for those who might otherwise be deterred by financial concerns."We understand the immense stress, frustration, and financial setbacks that construction disputes can create, from lost time and resources to strained professional relationships," Winter continues. "That's why we are committed to providing strategic, results-driven advocacy to help our clients regain control and move forward with confidence."To learn more about the firm's construction litigation services or schedule a consultation, visit lloydwinterlaw or call 559-234-0837.About LloydWinter, P.C.LloydWinter, P.C. is a full-service law firm dedicated to providing high-quality civil litigation services. With offices in California and Texas, the firm has built a reputation for delivering exceptional legal representation tailored to the unique needs of its clients. Offering extensive expertise and decades of combined experience, LloydWinter, P.C. is committed to serving individuals, small businesses, and large organizations with compassion and professionalism. For more information, visit lloydwinterlaw.

