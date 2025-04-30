Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Crown Prince Chairs National Council For Future Technology Meeting

Crown Prince Chairs National Council For Future Technology Meeting


2025-04-30 11:01:48
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, April 30 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Wednesday chaired a National Council for Future Technology meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace.
During the meeting, attended by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, who is the council's chairman, His Royal Highness was briefed on the progress of the council's specialized sub-committees, as well as its programs to integrate artificial intelligence in education, data, and autonomous systems, in addition to the status of future projects to improve public services for citizens.
The Crown Prince reiterated the need for the council to meet the goals of its project implementation plans within the stated timeframes.

MENAFN30042025000117011021ID1109494142

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search