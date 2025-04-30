Crown Prince Chairs National Council For Future Technology Meeting

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 30 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Wednesday chaired a National Council for Future Technology meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace.During the meeting, attended by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, who is the council's chairman, His Royal Highness was briefed on the progress of the council's specialized sub-committees, as well as its programs to integrate artificial intelligence in education, data, and autonomous systems, in addition to the status of future projects to improve public services for citizens.The Crown Prince reiterated the need for the council to meet the goals of its project implementation plans within the stated timeframes.