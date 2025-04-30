Ukraine, Serbia Properly Communicate But Have Potential For Economic Collaboration Analyst

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine is properly communicating the situation with Serbia, but there is a lot of potential for economic collaboration between the two countries in the post-war period.

The relevant statement was made by Researcher at Serbia's Center for Strategic Analysis Biljana Šahrimanjan-Obradović in an interview with Ukrinform.

“So far, Serbia provided Ukraine with more than EUR 50 million in support. Some estimates Serbia is the biggest donor to Ukraine from the Western Balkans. So, Ukraine state is properly communicating the situation with Serbia. However, there is a lot of potential for economic collaboration once the aggression is over,” Šahrimanjan-Obradović said.

As noted by the expert, in the diplomatic view, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky have open discussions and conversations with mutual respect. The First Lady of Ukraine and the First Lady of Serbia are engaged in humanitarian activities, and the Ambassador of Serbia continues working in Kyiv.

According to Šahrimanjan-Obradović, Serbia is also thankful to Ukraine for not recognizing Kosovo.

A reminder that, in January 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić. The parties discussed integration into the European Union .