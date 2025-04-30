Angolan President Lourenco To Begin 4-Day State Visit To India Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Angola's President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco will begin a four-day visit to India on Thursday, to boost relations between the two countries.

This will be his first official state visit to India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "This is the first visit by an Angolan President to India in 38 years. It comes as India and Angola mark 40 years of diplomatic ties this year."

During his stay, President Lourenco is expected to meet separately with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. Both sides are likely to sign several agreements to enhance cooperation in various fields.

The Angolan leader will travel with a high-level delegation that includes Ministers, senior government officials, and business leaders.

He will be given a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 3.

Later, he will meet with President Murmu for bilateral talks.

"President Lourenco will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will also host a luncheon in his honour," the MEA said in a statement.

The statement added, "A number of MoUs and agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, which will give a boost to bilateral relations."

On May 4, 2025, President Lourenco will attend a business event in New Delhi aimed at promoting investment and commercial linkages between the two countries.

Business leaders and stakeholders from India and Angola are expected to attend the event and explore potential collaborations in sectors like oil and gas, infrastructure, agriculture, and mining.

India and Angola enjoy a friendly and expanding relationship, underpinned by strong energy cooperation.

In the financial year 2023–24, trade between the two nations reached $4.192 billion, according to the MEA.

They also collaborate closely on international platforms and frequently support each other at the United Nations.

President Lourenço's visit will be a significant step forward in bilateral relations, with both sides looking to broaden and deepen strategic engagement in the years ahead.

The visit is expected to set the stage for a more dynamic partnership, reflecting the shared priorities and aspirations of India and Angola.