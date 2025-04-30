Surgibox Announces Strategic Partnership With Bestbrick Medical In Taiwan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgiBox, Inc., a pioneering medical technology company dedicated to bringing safe surgery to every patient, today announced a strategic partnership with BestBrick Medical, a leading medical distributor in Taiwan. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in SurgiBox's mission to expand access to its innovative surgical containment and protection technologies throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

BestBrick Medical is a well-established medical distributor with over 30 years of deep-rooted presence in the Taiwanese healthcare market. BestBrick specializes in introducing innovative solutions and clinically proven treatments, playing a pivotal role in bringing novel medical technologies to Taiwan.

The partnership will enable SurgiBox to leverage BestBrick Medical's established distribution network and regulatory expertise to introduce its portable surgical environment technology to Taiwanese military, hospitals, clinics, and healthcare facilities.

"We are very excited to partner with such a well-regarded distributor with extensive knowledge of the Taiwanese healthcare landscape and dedication to advancing medical care across Taiwan." said Kelly Laurel, COO of SurgiBox. "This strategic alliance with BestBrick Medical strengthens our already deep roots in Taiwan through our existing manufacturing partnerships and investor relationships. Together, these connections form a powerful ecosystem that will accelerate our growth throughout the region while ensuring Taiwanese healthcare providers have seamless access to our innovative surgical solutions."

BestBrick Medical will be responsible for marketing, distributing, and providing local support for SurgiBox's products in Taiwan, ensuring healthcare providers have access to the necessary training and resources to effectively utilize the technology.

"Typhoons, earthquakes, and other natural disasters routinely hit Taiwan. The impact on traffic often prevents patients from receiving timely medical care," said Roger Wang, General Manager of BestBrick Medical. "With the innovative solution provided by SurgiBox, healthcare providers can directly provide the best care to all patients without the limitation of location. We are excited to work with Surgibox to extend surgery capability to wherever it is needed."

This strategic partnership is part of SurgiBox's global expansion strategy, which aims to make safe surgery accessible to patients worldwide, particularly in regions where maintaining safe surgical conditions can be challenging. In parallel, the company has kicked off its Series A fundraising campaign to support its growth and expansion.

About SurgiBox, Inc.

SurgiBox, Inc. is a medical technology company committed to bringing safe surgery to patients, anytime, anywhere. SurgiBox is a pioneer in portable surgical care, enabling safe and effective procedures in austere environments, disaster and conflict zones, and medical facilities overwhelmed by surgical backlogs. Through innovation and strategic partnerships, SurgiBox aims to revolutionize the delivery of surgical care.

About BestBrick Medical

