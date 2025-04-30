Top STEM Student Researchers Heading To The 2025 State Science Day

The Ohio Academy of Science

The Ohio Academy of Science's Virtual Regional Science Day had a total of 307 students representing 77 schools from across the state of Ohio

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Ohio Academy of Science concluded its Virtual Regional Science Day. A total of 307 students representing 77 schools from across the state submitted STEM projects that were evaluated by volunteer judges from industry, academia, and government.“Science Day incorporates scientific inquiry and technological design through student-focused, project-based curricula to develop skills of communication, teamwork/collaboration, creativity/innovation, critical thinking, and problem solving”, said Michael Woytek, Executive Director, The Ohio Academy of Science.A total of 103 students received a“Superior” rating and were advanced to compete in State Science Day . State Science Day is now in its 77th year and is one of the largest science fairs in the country. Students will have the opportunity to compete for more than $300,000 in sponsored awards and scholarships.Virtual Regional Science Day scholarships and awards included:College of Wooster – Buckeye Women In Science, Research & Engineering (B-WISER) Camp. Twelve summer camp scholarships value each $100 to Kathryn Boyden , Our Lady Of Perpetual Help, Haley Dugan , St Vincent De Paul, Meredith Scheiwer , St Paul School, Rachel Troth , Our Lady Of Perpetual Help, Julianna White , Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Lydia Purdy , St Paul School, Zilda Hijazi , Toledo Islamic Academy, Lily Hess , Bellbrook Middle School, Ella Strimpel , Trinity Lutheran, Avery Whalen , St Vincent De Paul, Larkin Metcalf , National Inventors Hall of Fame School Center for STEM, and Audrey Cronin , Bellbrook Middle School.Ohio Tuition Trust Authority – College Advantage 529 Savings Plan Scholarship - value each$250 to JavonFreeman, Amina Gulley and Joshua Slovensky-Bagley from Crouse Community Learning Center in Summit County.Ohio Soybean Council - Ohio Soybean Bioscience Award.One award to Elianna Newman from Eastland Career Center in Franklin County.The Ohio Academy of Science would like to thank the 110 judges for their time and efforts which made this event possible. We also give a huge thanks to the event and awards sponsors, including the B-WISER Science Camp at College of Wooster, and the Ohio Tuition Trust Authority.For more information about the Virtual Regional Science Day, please contact the Ohio Academy ofScience, 5930 Wilcox Place, Suite F, Dublin, OH 43016. Phone 614-389-2182 or email ...

